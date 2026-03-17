THE GREEN AND KAWIKA KAHIAPO JOIN EASTERSEALS HAWAII’S 'MUSIC FOR ALL' BENEFIT CONCERT AT HISTORIC HAWAII THEATRE

One of the performances at 'Music for All' will be by The Green, shown above at a prior concert.

Celebrate World Autism Acceptance Day with a Night of Music, Inclusion and Community

World Autism Acceptance Day reminds us that inclusion means creating communities where everyone is welcomed and valued.” — Patrick Klein, Easterseals Hawaii CEO

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of World Autism Acceptance Day, Easterseals Hawaii invites the community to “Music for All,” a benefit concert at the historic Hawaii Theatre on Thursday, April 2, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. This enchanting evening celebrates inclusion and access through the extraordinary power of music that unites us all, with proceeds benefitting the non-profit organization.“Music for All” will feature entertainment from soulful vocalist Kawika Kahiapo and Grammy-nominated reggae band The Green. Together, these beloved local performers promise a night of live music that speaks directly to the heart of what “Music for All” aims to do: bring members of our community together in joy and belonging.“World Autism Acceptance Day reminds us that inclusion means creating communities where everyone is welcomed and valued,” said Patrick Klein, chief executive officer of Easterseals Hawaii. “‘Music for All’ embodies that inclusive spirit perfectly. We are excited to bring everyone from the community together at the Hawaii Theatre for a night of incredible local music to help Easterseals Hawaii continue providing the kind of life-changing services that encourage people and families to choose their own path in life.”Every ticket purchased supports Easterseals Hawaii’s vital programs and services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, such as autism, Down syndrome and cerebral palsy. This is more than a concert; it is a statement that everyone deserves to be seen and celebrated.Join The Green, Kawika Kahiapo and Easterseals Hawaii at the Hawaii Theatre for an inspiring night where music can truly make a difference and help to strengthen a community that welcomes all. This event is proudly sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank as the event’s premium sponsor, along with many other local companies committed to the community.Tickets starting at $40 (+ taxes and fees) are available now through the Hawaii Theatre Box Office. Purchase by phone by calling (808) 528-0506 or online at www.hawaiitheatre.com/musicforall . Please note, an $8 Hawaii Theatre Restoration Fee will apply to all ticket purchases. Tickets may also be purchased in person at the Hawaii Theatre Box Office.EVENT DETAILSEvent: “Music for All”Date: Thursday, April 2, 2026Time: 6:30 p.m.Venue: Hawaii Theatre, 1130 Bethel Street, Honolulu, HI, 96813Performers: Kawika Kahiapo and The GreenBenefiting: Easterseals HawaiiAbout Easterseals HawaiiFor nearly 80 years, Easterseals Hawaii has served keiki to kupuna with intellectual and developmental disabilities through services that include early intervention, autism services, adult home and community-based services and employment services. Through innovative programs, advocacy and deep community roots, Easterseals Hawaii empowers people of all abilities to choose their path. Learn more at eastersealshawaii.org

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