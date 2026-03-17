K&D Landscaping Partners With Halstead Media to Build Integrated Growth Marketing and Sales System

Strategic partnership aligns marketing, sales, and reporting to support disciplined, scalable growth.

Our systems, technology, and processes all need to keep pace with where we're headed, and this partnership is a key piece of that.” — Justin White, CEO of K&D Landscaping

WATSONVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- K&D Landscaping has partnered with Halstead Media to implement an integrated growth marketing and sales system designed to support the company’s next phase of growth.K&D Landscaping provides commercial landscape maintenance, commercial construction and enhancements, and high-end residential design-build services across California’s Central Coast. This partnership reflects a leadership decision to align marketing execution, sales performance, and operational reporting into one connected growth system aligned with Aspire.“We've built K&D on execution and accountability — in the field and behind the scenes. We have aggressive growth goals, and hitting them means raising the bar on every part of our business, not just what happens on a job site,” said Justin White, CEO of K&D Landscaping. “Our systems, technology, and processes all need to keep pace with where we're headed, and this partnership is a key piece of that.”Through this partnership, K&D will implement a segmented marketing strategy across commercial maintenance, commercial construction, and residential design-build, along with integrated SEO, paid media, and content execution aligned to service-line growth goals. The engagement also includes Aspire-connected attribution tied directly to pipeline and booked revenue, structured conversion tracking and reporting across channels, CRM-enabled automation for long sales cycles and multi-touch buyer journeys, and sales technology built to support long-term scalability.Halstead Media specializes in building growth marketing and sales systems for established landscape and outdoor living firms. Rather than focusing on isolated campaigns or surface-level metrics, the firm structures marketing execution, CRM alignment, and revenue reporting into one cohesive growth platform.“K&D is a strong operator with clear ambitions for structured growth,” said Corey Halstead, Co-Founder of Halstead Media. “Our role is to ensure marketing, sales technology, and reporting operate as one connected system so leadership can scale with clarity and confidence.”As landscape companies mature beyond early growth stages, integrated CRM-connected marketing and revenue systems become foundational to sustained expansion and acquisition readiness. This partnership reflects a broader shift toward system-driven growth among high-performing firms.About K&D LandscapingK&D Landscaping provides commercial landscape maintenance, commercial construction and enhancements, and high-end residential design-build services across California’s Central Coast. With 40 years of operating history, the company is known for disciplined execution, operational excellence, and a leadership team focused on structured, long-term growth.About Halstead MediaHalstead Media is a performance-driven marketing and sales systems agency specializing in the landscape and outdoor living industry. The company partners with established, growth-oriented landscape firms to build integrated marketing infrastructure aligned with CRM systems, revenue reporting, and long-term scalability. Learn more at www.halsteadmedia.com

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