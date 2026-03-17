US News & World Reports: UOI’s East Bay Surgery Center Among Nation’s Best ASCs for Orthopedics & Spine

The East Bay Surgery Center is located on the second floor of UOI's Kettle Point loction in East Providence, RI.

Only Rhode Island ASC to earn repeat recognition; One of 233 orthopedic centers nationwide to be ranked high-performing

From our surgeons and nurses at the EBSC to the CNAs and therapists who support patients through recovery at home, this honor reflects a truly collaborative, patient-centered approach to care.” — Dr. Edward Akelman, University Orthopedics President

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- University Orthopedics is proud to announce that for the second consecutive year, US News & World Report has named the East Bay Surgery Center (EBSC) as one of the best ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) in the country.The report evaluated more than 6,200 centers across four specialty areas: Colonoscopy & Endoscopy, Orthopedics & Spine, Ophthalmology, and Urology. EBSC is one of only three Rhode Island ASCs among the 934 facilities rated as high-performing , and the only one in the state to repeat the honor. Of the more than 1,500 orthopedic and spine ASCs assessed, EBSC was one of just 233 recognized as high-performing.Located on the second floor of UOI’s flagship Kettle Point location in East Providence, the East Bay Surgery Center made history in 2018 as the first facility in Rhode Island to offer same-day orthopedic procedures and concierge-type home care. Since then, patients have successfully undergone thousands of procedures, including fracture treatments, shoulder arthroscopy, rotator cuff repairs, and total hip and knee replacements.“This continued recognition from U.S. News & World Report for the second consecutive year is a testament to the exceptional and unwavering dedication and expertise of our entire care team,” said University Orthopedics President Edward Akelman, MD. “From our surgeons and nurses at the East Bay Surgery Center to the CNAs and therapists who support patients through recovery at home, this honor reflects a truly collaborative, patient-centered approach to care."Ambulatory surgery centers are freestanding outpatient facilities designed to deliver same-day surgical and diagnostic care. They often provide advantages over traditional hospital settings, including shorter wait times, reduced costs, and the opportunity for patients to recover at home—an approach associated with faster rehabilitation.The report found that EBSC outperformed similar surgical centers, with lower-than-average rates of unplanned hospital admissions and adverse outcomes, as well as shorter-than-expected lengths of stay—reflecting efficient procedures and positive patient recovery experiences.The ASCs were given designations of “high performing,” “average,” or “below average.” According to its methodology report, US News & World Report based its findings on Medicare data from 2022-2024. Criteria included, how successfully the center avoided complications; emergency room visits; unplanned hospitalizations, and other undesirable outcomes.About University OrthopedicsUniversity Orthopedics (UOI, universityorthopedics.com), with clinic locations in Rhode Island (Cranston, Cumberland, East Greenwich, East Providence, Johnston, Providence, Middletown, Newport, North Providence, Portsmouth, and Westerly) and Massachusetts (Mansfield, North Easton, Plymouth, and Raynham), is a regional center for orthopedics, sports medicine, and rehabilitation. UOI includes more than 65 board-certified orthopedic, fellowship-trained musculoskeletal, and sports medicine physicians. These specialists are faculty members of the Department of Orthopaedics at The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, teaching medical students, orthopedic residents, and fellowship sub-specialty surgeons.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.