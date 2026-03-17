National Week of Conversation: Uniting Americans to #ListenFirst and Choose Curiosity over Contempt

National Week of Conversation 2026

Coalition of 500+ organizations invites a divided and distrustful nation to find strength and hope during the 9th annual National Week of Conversation.

NEW BERN, NC, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Listen First Coalition of 500+ organizations working to turn down the heat and find a way forward together is championing the 9th annual National Week of Conversation April 6-12. Americans of all backgrounds and beliefs are invited to see dignity in each other and discover connection despite our differences. Refreshing first steps on a stronger path for our communities and country can be found at conversation.us/campaigns. “America is facing a crisis of trust - in each other and in the institutions that impact our daily lives,” said Karissa Raskin, CEO of Listen First Project. “Yet Americans' desire for hope, connection, and opportunities to engage meaningfully in our own communities is still high. People are hungry for neighborliness. They want to feel like they belong and have confidence that disagreement won’t descend into disrespect and demonization.”Taking place during the week of April 6 - 12, 2026, NWoC is a nationwide movement that aims to empower people to engage across differences with openness and respect, to listen first and choose curiosity over contempt.Now entering its ninth year, NWoC has provided hundreds of opportunities for individuals, families, campuses, faith communities and organizations to participate in experiences that strengthen relationships and rebuild trust. In-person and virtual programs are offered throughout the week, including facilitated dialogues, expert panels, skill-building workshops, campus forums, community gatherings and film screenings. Each event is designed to encourage thoughtful exchange, amplify a wide variety of perspectives and inspire collaborative solutions to shared challenges. The schedule of programs can be found at conversation.us/campaigns.During this 250th anniversary year of our nation, as we reflect on and celebrate our founding fathers’ tireless efforts to embed freedom as a core tenant of our country’s DNA, it is important to acknowledge that the conversations which led to our Declaration of Independence were filled with disagreement, deliberation, and a devotion to bridging divides. Just as our founding fathers discussed what “freedom” meant to them and how it should frame the future of our country, on April 7th we invite you to participate in a National Roundtable on Freedom and America, hosted as a signature event of NWoC 2026. Register here to join with your fellow countrymen and women to hear different perspectives on freedom and America, share your own ideas with others, and discover opportunities to find common ground.In addition to scheduled events, for those seeking more flexible opportunities to engage during NWoC, individuals can sign up with One Small Step to be paired with someone different from themselves to have a one-on-one conversation on a variety of topics.To learn more about all of these opportunities and more, visit conversation.us/campaigns.At its core, National Week of Conversation is about remembering that disagreement does not have to mean disconnection. It encourages Americans to approach differences with humility, listen with curiosity, and seek understanding even when consensus is not possible. Through intentional conversations, participants can rediscover common values and reaffirm a shared commitment to America’s future.About Listen First ProjectThe National Week of Conversation is an annual event coordinated by Listen First Project to foster meaningful conversations across the United States, aiming to bridge divides and strengthen connections among Americans of all backgrounds and beliefs.Listen First Project serves as the backbone support organization for the bridging divides movement toward social cohesion and collaboration. We serve the Listen First Coalition of 500+ organizations dedicated to bringing Americans together across divides to build understanding, trust, relationships, and solutions. Listen First Project provides coordination, community-building, amplification, assessment tools, and access to emergent insights so our bridging movement partners can achieve greater impact together.

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