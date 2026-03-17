Biohackers World 2026 to Highlight Advances in Longevity Science and Wellness Technology in Los Angeles

Biohackers World LA | March 28-29, 2026 Expo Floor | Technologies that can be tested 35 speakers, over 30 sessions

Global researchers, founders, and clinicians will gather to discuss longevity science, health data, and real-world applications of wellness technology.

The goal of the conference is to bring different perspectives into one place — science, technology, and real-world application — and allow those conversations to happen side by side.” — Mick Safron, Founder and CEO of the Biohackers World

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Biohackers World will return to Los Angeles on March 28–29, 2026, for its next Conference & Expo, taking place at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. The event is expected to bring together more than 1,500 attendees, including researchers, visionaries, founders, and practitioners working across health, technology, and performance.The timing reflects a broader shift. What used to sit on the edges of wellness — tracking sleep, paying attention to metabolic health, using data to understand your body — is now becoming part of how people think about everyday health. The conversation is moving away from quick fixes and toward something more long-term and structured.The global wellness economy continues to expand. According to the Global Wellness Institute, it reached about $5.6 trillion in 2023 and is expected to approach $8.5 trillion by 2027. The use of wearables and health tracking tools continues to grow, giving people more visibility into patterns like sleep, activity, and recovery. That combination — access to data and growing awareness — is changing how individuals approach their health.The Los Angeles program will include more than 35 speakers, over 30 sessions, and 75 exhibiting companies. Topics range across microbiome research, metabolic health, biomarker testing, stress and recovery, and the use of AI in health data systems. There will also be discussions around light- and frequency-based technologies, areas that continue to generate interest as research evolves.The event is designed to be more than a series of talks. Alongside the keynote sessions, attendees will be able to move through different parts of the conference — from presentations to hands-on demonstrations and guided experiences. The Experience Hall will focus on technologies that can be tested directly, while the Performance Hall will host sessions around movement, breathwork, and recovery. Smaller formats, like the Sync Zone, are built for more direct conversations.“We’re seeing more people take an active role in their health, not just when something goes wrong, but as part of how they live and work,” said Mick Safron, Founder of Biohackers World. “The goal of the conference is to bring different perspectives into one place — science, technology, and real-world application — and allow those conversations to happen side by side.”The 2026 event is supported by Leela Quantum Tech , a company focused on research into interactions between energy fields and human physiology, and N1O1 by Pneuma Nitric Oxide , which works in the area of nitric oxide science and cardiovascular health.Los Angeles provides a fitting backdrop. The city has long been a meeting point for fitness, wellness, and performance culture, and continues to attract companies and practitioners working at the intersection of health and technology.As interest in preventive health continues to grow, Biohackers World reflects a shift that is already underway — one where health is not only something to fix, but something to understand and manage over time.More information about the conference is available at www.biohackers.world

From LA to Chicago | Join the Biohackers World Community

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.