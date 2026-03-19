Southern Forest Heritage Museum Invites Louisiana Families to Rediscover a Hidden Historic Gem

This historic steam locomotive on display at the Southern Forest Heritage Museum in Long Leaf, Louisiana, offers visitors an up-close look at the engines that once powered the region’s thriving timber and rail industry. The preserved locomotive is part of Situated on the grounds of a former sawmill complex, the 60-acre Southern Forest Heritage Museum offers an interactive experience that appeals to train enthusiasts, history buffs, families, and curious travelers alike. Visitors to the museum can download a driving map to guide them through 60-acres of interesting stops and interactive exhibits, including historic trains, World War II exhibits, and an old post office.

Central Louisiana destination features historic trains, immersive exhibits, and outdoor exploration perfect for spring getaways and family adventures

This is a hidden gem in our state. Whether you’re planning a family day trip, bringing out-of-town guests, or simply looking for something meaningful to do this spring, we invite you to come explore.” — Doug Rhodes, Southern Forest Heritage Museum Executive Director

LONG LEAF, LA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As families plan spring road trips and weekend getaways, the Southern Forest Heritage Museum is inviting visitors from across Louisiana and the region to experience the state’s most authentic and immersive heritage destinations.Tucked among the pine forests of Central Louisiana, the 60-acre museum campus brings Louisiana’s timber and rail history to life in a way few places can. Visitors can take photos on the historic Doodlebug passenger train, which ran from 1937 through the 1950s, explore towering authentic logging equipment, and walk through sawmill-era buildings that once powered an entire community.“We are preserving more than machinery, we are preserving the spirit of the people who built Louisiana,” said Doug Rhodes, Executive Director of the Southern Forest Heritage Museum. “When families come here, they don’t just observe history, they experience it! You can hear it, see it, and stand in the very place where it unfolded.”Situated on the grounds of a former sawmill complex, the museum offers an interactive experience that appeals to train enthusiasts, history buffs, families, and curious travelers alike. Guests can explore authentic structures, including the historic post office, learn about the state’s forestry legacy, and discover the museum’s powerful connection to nearby Camp Claiborne, where thousands of soldiers trained during World War II.Visitors begin their journey at the Commissary, where they can watch an introductory video, gather brochures, and download a driving map to explore the expansive property at their own pace. With open-air exhibits and shaded pine landscapes, the museum offers a relaxed, affordable outing that blends education with adventure.Beyond exhibits and special events, the museum serves as a community gathering place, hosting an annual family-friendly Fall Festival (October 17, 2026), educational programming, car shows, and private events throughout the year. Its historic grounds also provide a uniquely Louisiana setting for weddings and celebrations, further introducing new visitors to the site’s rich heritage. The museum is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1995 and then elevated to the National Level of Significance in 2008.“We want more people to discover what we have here,” Rhodes says. “This is a hidden gem in our state. Whether you’re planning a family day trip, bringing out-of-town guests, or simply looking for something meaningful to do this spring, we invite you to come explore.”The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 6–12, and free for children under five.For upcoming events, group tours, or to plan your visit, go to www.forestheritagemuseum.org ###About the Southern Forest Heritage MuseumThe Southern Forest Heritage Museum is dedicated to preserving and interpreting the history of Louisiana’s timber industry, rail transportation, and forestry heritage. Located in Long Leaf, Louisiana, the museum preserves historic equipment, structures, and stories that highlight the vital role of forestry in shaping the state’s economy and communities.

Long Leaf Historical Series: Episode V - The Post Office

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