Sitestream, A Polaris Group Company, wins Three Year SaaS Contract for Automated Traffic Safety in Stamford Connecticut

As the high scorer of a competitive roadside equipment test in Stamford, Sitestream has earned the top spot as the City’s new traffic enforcement provider.

BEVERLY, MA, MA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Upon evaluation of its competitive Request for Proposal (RFP) process, oral presentations and roadside tests, the City of Stamford has selected Sitestream as its road safety partner. Focusing, initially, on school zone speed enforcement, Sitestream is proud to be supporting Stamford in their comprehensive traffic safety goals of eliminating speed-related crashes and improving overall driver behavior.

Sitestream’s program will be comprised of approximately 14 speed safety cameras and will be thoughtfully implemented in accordance with the CT Department of Transportation and the Office of the State Traffic Administration’s guidance for municipalities. It is expected that the enforcement program will be up and running in the late spring of 2026, upon completion and approval of camera locations by the DOT. In advance of citations issuance, the City will provide their community with a 30-day, zero fine warning period to introduce their program, in addition to permanent photo enforcement signage which will clearly identify camera locations.

“We are pleased that our cameras outperformed our competitors. As the roadside test did not allow for vendor installation or intervention, it was great to see the Stamford evaluation team had an easy time with our equipment. They were able to see firsthand how our chosen camera boasts a minimalist design, a small form factor and delivers a high-quality image and data set”, says Andrew Noble, President of Sitestream.

Since the passing of new CT legislation, Sitestream has been awarded multiple contracts in 2025 to supply automated traffic enforcement programs to cities and towns across the state. With deep knowledge and insight, the seasoned team at Sitestream will deliver fully managed programs to include site analysis, equipment installation, software implementation, as well as citations issuance and fine collection.



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Sitestream, LLC is a full-service automated traffic safety provider with a mission to elevate road safety for drivers and pedestrians in communities across the Americas.

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