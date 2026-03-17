Reminder: Register Now for the Maine DOE 2026 ‘For ME’ Instructional Programs Summer Training Opportunities

During the summer of 2026, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) will once again offer comprehensive training on the use of its For ME instructional programs. The Maine DOE has adapted and piloted these programs for early elementary grades (pre-K through grade 2), based on the Boston Public Schools’ evidence-based Focus Curriculum. These open-source, developmentally appropriate programs are interdisciplinary and align with Maine’s learning standards.

While schools are responsible for purchasing the materials necessary to implement the For ME instructional programs, lesson plans and additional instructional resources are available at no cost through the Maine DOE website. The Maine DOE also provides initial professional learning to support effective implementation.

An informational overview of the For ME instructional programs was shared earlier this winter, and a recording is available here.

The session introduces the program structure, reviews required materials for implementation and outlines available training opportunities. Educators and school leaders who are unfamiliar with the For ME instructional programs are strongly encouraged to view the recording.

Summer Training Opportunities

Educators, administrators, and early learning program staff interested in implementing the For ME instructional programs during the 2026-2027 school year, at any grade level from pre-K through grade 2, are encouraged to participate in the initial implementation trainings offered in the summer of 2026.

These trainings are designed to deepen participants’ understanding of program design and support successful implementation. School administrators are strongly encouraged to attend alongside their pre-K, kindergarten, first-grade, and/or second-grade teachers. Special education educators, education technicians, instructional coaches, and curriculum leaders who support pre-K through grade 2 educators are also encouraged to participate.

There is no cost to attend these trainings.

Training Format and Schedule

All trainings will be held in person from approximately 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Participants should plan to attend all required days for their respective grade-level training.

Pre-K for ME: Two-day training at a location still to be determined (week of July 27-30, 2026; specific dates forthcoming)

Two-day training at a location still to be determined (week of July 27-30, 2026; specific dates forthcoming) K for ME: Three-day training at Randall Student Center, University of Maine at Augusta (June 24, July 27, and July 28, 2026)

Three-day training at Randall Student Center, University of Maine at Augusta (June 24, July 27, and July 28, 2026) 1st and 2nd Grades for ME: Three-day training at Randall Student Center, University of Maine at Augusta (June 24, July 29, and July 30, 2026)

Registration Information

Schools interested in registering educators for these trainings should have a principal or instructional leader complete the training registration form on behalf of all participants from their school(s) by May 11, 2026. The form allows schools to enroll educators in the Pre-K, Kindergarten, 1st Grade, and/or 2nd Grade For ME trainings.

Following the close of registration, participants will receive registration confirmation, as well as final training locations and preparation details.

For additional information, please contact:

State Activities funds received from the U.S. Department of Education (ED) support the implementation of this project. The project has an award totaling $50,000 of which 50% is federally funded and directly attributed to project implementation. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement by, ED or the U.S. government.