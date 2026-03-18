Finley’s Expands Product Line to Include Premium Pet Food

Finley's Elevating People, Pets & The Planet Smiles & Hugs in Kitchen

“Treat with Kindness, Feed with Purpose”

Launching these new product lines reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and to meeting the evolving needs of pets and their families” — Charlie Nelson, CEO of KLN Family Brands

DELANO , MN, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finley’s, a brand renowned for its high-quality pet treats and commitment to empowering individuals across the ability spectrum, today announced the launch of its new product line that includes kibble (dry food) and cans (wet food). This exciting expansion marks Finley’s evolution from a trusted treats brand into a comprehensive pet food provider, furthering its mission to elevate people, pets and the planet.

Finley’s was founded by former special education teachers Kyle Gallus and Angie Gallus, who were inspired to create the company after seeing two former students with disabilities struggling to find employment. What began as a classroom project making dog treats evolved into a mission-driven business dedicated to producing healthy, all-natural pet treats while creating meaningful job training and paid work opportunities for people with disabilities. Named after the couple’s rescue dog, Finley’s has grown from small-batch baking sessions into a nationally distributed brand while maintaining its commitment to helping individuals gain confidence, independence and workplace skills.

Kibble and Cans: A New Era for Finley’s

The new dry food and wet food lines are designed to support four critical areas of pet wellness: gut health, nutrient utilization, cognitive development, and healthy skin and coat. With a focus on sustainability, Finley’s uses non-GMO fruits and vegetables, along with certified humane and sustainably sourced proteins, including MSC salmon, humanely sourced beef and certified humane chicken.

Formulated to deliver maximum nutrition through a unique blend of 70% animal protein and 30% plant-based ingredients, the kibble line three recipes: Beef, Brown Rice & Vegetable; Chicken, Brown Rice & Vegetable; and Salmon, Brown Rice & Vegetable. Available in 4 lb., 12 lb., and 20 lb. bags, the kibble is complete and balanced, offering premium nutrition for pets.

The cans line includes the same three recipes in convenient 12.5 oz cans, available individually or in variety packs. Finley’s products are for pet parents that are seeking convenience without compromise, sourcing with intention, and purpose they can engage with.

All of the products are now available at Petco, Amazon and Chewy.

A Mission That Matters

Finley’s is more than a pet food brand—it’s a movement. With a mission to empower individuals across the ability spectrum, Finley’s has provided job opportunities to 204 ambassadors since 2016, with 62 former ambassadors leveraging Finley’s as a steppingstone to elevated employment in a variety of industries. The brand’s commitment to inclusion extends to its partnership with Chris Nikic, the first person with Down Syndrome to complete an IRONMAN. A portion of Finley’s sales directly supports Chris’s 1% Better Foundation, which promotes inclusion worldwide.

“Launching these new product lines reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and to meeting the evolving needs of pets and their families,” said Charlie Nelson, CEO of KLN Family Brands. “Our team is passionate about creating high quality products that pet owners can trust and are equally committed to providing meaningful work opportunities for members of our community with disabilities.”

A Call to Action: Treat with Kindness, Feed with Purpose

Finley’s invites pet owners to join its mission of kindness and inclusion. By choosing Finley’s products, customers not only provide their pets with premium nutrition but also support a greater purpose—empowering individuals and promoting sustainability.

For more information about Finley’s new kibble and cans product lines, visit www.getfinleys.com or follow us on social media @getfinleys.

About Finley’s

Finley’s is a people-first pet food brand dedicated to providing high-quality nutrition for pets while empowering individuals across the ability spectrum with meaningful job opportunities. With a legacy of safe, premium, and clean ingredient foods, Finley’s continues to elevate pets, people and the planet through its mission-driven approach.

Finley’s is owned by KLN Family Brands, a Minnesota-based, family-owned manufacturer of pet food, pet treats and human snack products committed to quality, innovation and supporting the communities where its employees live and work.

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