NFEC Announces Launch of its Affiliate Council and Advisory Board in South Carolina
The SCFEC empowers South Carolina residents by unlocking pathways to economic stability. We are committed to fostering a legacy of financial capability across the Palmetto State.”CHARLESTON , SC, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Financial Educators Council® (NFEC) proudly announces the formation of the South Carolina Financial Educators Council℠ (SCFEC), its official state chapter in South Carolina. Through this initiative, the organization aims to expand economic empowerment efforts throughout the Palmetto State while promoting sustainable and measurable improvements in financial well-being.
— Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators Council
The SCFEC’s mission is guided by three key priorities: 1) making quality financial education resources accessible to residents across South Carolina through sustainable delivery systems; 2) increasing public awareness and support for financial education as a catalyst for economic empowerment; and 3) building strong collaborative relationships that support the deployment and long-term maintenance of community-based financial education programs.
The council has established an experienced Advisory Board composed of professionals who bring valuable knowledge and insight to the organization’s mission. These members provide essential support to the SCFEC’s leadership as it works toward meaningful social outcomes. Current South Carolina Financial Educators Council Advisory Board members include:
Chicarra Jones, MBA, Founding Member of the South Carolina Financial Educators Council – Jones is a highly accomplished financial educator, advisor, and author with a mission to empower individuals and communities through financial literacy and wealth-building strategies. With over 15 years of banking experience, she has worked with some of the nation’s largest financial institutions including Chase Bank and Wells Fargo. Chicarra is author of Black Wealth Rising, a groundbreaking resource dedicated to promoting financial empowerment and closing wealth gaps in the Black community. Her passion for education began in the classroom, having served as a college professor for 5+ years teaching business and finance. Jones is also the creator and lead instructor of the BankWork$ program, a transformative initiative that has successfully trained more than 200 individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to secure careers in banking and finance.
Laquetta McGill, BS, CFEI®, CPFWC, Founding Member of the South Carolina Financial Educators Council – McGill has more than two decades of experience in banking, insurance, financial services, and sales. Currently she is Lender Optimization Consultant with TruStage and Founder/CEO of MyPLAN Consulting Group and its nonprofit financial education arm, MyPLAN Forward. Her previous experience includes Vice President at VyStar Credit Union, district and regional leadership positions, and championing leadership development initiatives. LaQuetta has participated on several boards and committees including the City of Daytona Beach Affordable Housing Advisory Board, Daytona Regional Chamber of Commerce Board & Strategic Planning Committee, United Way of Volusia-Flagler, and the Midtown Community Development Corporation Board; and is a member of The Links, Incorporated.
Jones and McGill are supported by regional board members including:
Michael D. Fluker, CFP®, CFEI®, Florida – 20+ years of experience advancing economic opportunity through education, empowerment, and strategic community partnerships; Manager, Financial Wellbeing Program at Credit Union 1, leading strategic efforts to enhance the financial health of credit union members and partners.
Jannese Torres, MS, CFEI®, Florida – author, award-winning podcast host, and entrepreneur; founder of Yo Quiero Dinero, a company that teaches marginalized communities about entrepreneurship, investing, financial independence, and creating passive income streams.
Together, the Advisory Board and regional stakeholders will lead initiatives designed to strengthen financial education practices, expand local programming, and promote lasting improvements in financial capability across South Carolina communities.
NFEC CEO Vince Shorb shared, “We’re excited to launch our South Carolina affiliate chapter. This milestone gives us the opportunity to connect with organizations and individuals across the state through initiatives that support economic empowerment.” He continued, “We extend our appreciation to our advisory board members, patrons, and partners for helping build programs that contribute to lasting financial wellness throughout South Carolina.”
As a state-level initiative of the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), the South Carolina Financial Educators Council supports financial education professionals through accredited training, certification pathways, and program development resources. NFEC is an IACET Accredited Provider and Certified B Corporation dedicated to raising instructional standards and improving real-world financial outcomes.
Claudia Martins
National Financial Educators Council
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