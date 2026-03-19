Carolina Signs and Wonders Hosts US Small Business Administration to Advance made in America and & Small Business Growth

SBA with Carolina Signs and Wonders Carolina signs and wonders

Carolina Signs and Wonders hosts SBA in Charlotte to support U.S. manufacturing and small business growth, representing locally owned American manufacturers.

“Having the SBA here in Charlotte is an incredible opportunity to represent locally owned manufacturers who are building real products, creating jobs, and driving economic growth in our communities.” — Todd Golbus, Founder of Carolina Signs and Wonders

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carolina Signs and Wonders Hosts U.S. Small Business Administration in Charlotte, NC to Advance American Manufacturing and Small Business GrowthCarolina Signs and Wonders, a leading commercial sign company in Charlotte, North Carolina, proudly hosted representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for a strategic discussion focused on strengthening small business success, American manufacturing, and locally owned production companies.As a Charlotte-based sign manufacturer, Carolina Signs and Wonders was selected to represent independent businesses that design, fabricate, and install products in the United States. The visit underscores the company’s rapid growth and its position as a trusted leader in custom signage, architectural signs, and LED digital displays across North Carolina, South Carolina, and nationwide.During the meeting, company leadership and SBA representatives engaged in meaningful discussions around key initiatives impacting small businesses, including expanding opportunities for U.S.-based manufacturers, supporting companies committed to American-made goods, and improving access to programs that drive sustainable growth and scalability.The conversation also focused on sharing real-world insights from the signage and commercial construction industries, as well as identifying ways to strengthen local economies through job creation and skilled labor development.“Hosting the SBA here in Charlotte is an incredible opportunity to represent businesses that are building, manufacturing, and growing right here in the United States,” said leadership at Carolina Signs and Wonders. “We are proud to contribute to the success of American industry while delivering high-quality signage solutions that help our customers stand out.”Headquartered in Charlotte, Carolina Signs and Wonders specializes in the design, engineering, fabrication, and installation of commercial signage, including monument signs, architectural signage, and advanced LED digital displays. The company serves a wide range of clients, including corporations, schools, municipalities, healthcare systems, and national brands.With a strong commitment to Made in the USA manufacturing, Carolina Signs and Wonders continues to invest in innovation, workforce development, and scalable production capabilities—positioning itself as one of the fastest-growing sign companies in North Carolina.For more information, visit www.carolinasignsandwonders.com About Carolina Signs and WondersCarolina Signs and Wonders is a full-service commercial signage company based in Charlotte, NC, providing custom sign design, fabrication, permitting, and installation services throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, and across the United States. Known for its expertise in complex engineered signage and LED digital displays, the company delivers high-quality, durable solutions that help businesses enhance visibility and brand impact.

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