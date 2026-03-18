Jennifer A. Beckage Recognized in The Legal 500 New York Elite for Cybersecurity & Data Protection

Jennifer A. Beckage, Esq., CIPP/US, CIPP/E The Beckage Firm. Data Security & Privacy, AI & Crypto Law Firm.

The Beckage Firm founder Jennifer A. Beckage is recognized in The Legal 500 New York Elite rankings for Cybersecurity & Data Protection.

Cybersecurity and data protection are no longer theoretical risks — they are business critical issues that require experienced, practical counsel.” — Jennifer A. Beckage, Esq., CIPP/US, CIPP/E

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Beckage Firm Founder and Managing Director, Jennifer A. Beckage, Esq., CIPP/US, CIPP/E , has been recognized in The Legal 500 New York Elite rankings for Cybersecurity and Data Protection, a distinction highlighting leading practitioners in the New York market.The Legal 500’s New York Elite rankings identify attorneys handling sophisticated cybersecurity, data protection, and incident response matters, based on editorial research that includes practitioner interviews, peer feedback, and an assessment of significant matters handled during the prior year.Jennifer Beckage is widely regarded for her leadership in high stakes cybersecurity incidents, complex litigation, and regulatory matters. She regularly counsels organizations navigating data breaches, ransomware events, and emerging technology risks, including artificial intelligence, space, crypto, quantum, and blockchain related issues. Her practice spans incident response, litigation, regulatory compliance, and proactive cybersecurity and privacy strategy.“Recognition like this reflects the real world work our team does every day to help organizations prepare for, respond to, and recover from cyber incidents,” said Jennifer Beckage. “Cybersecurity and data protection are no longer theoretical risks — they are business critical issues that require experienced, practical counsel.”Beckage has been consistently peer recognized for her work in cybersecurity and data protection, including being named for eight consecutive years as one of the Top 50 Data Breach Lawyers in the U.S. She is a multiple year recipient of Best Lawyersin America and Super Lawyers, and a three time finalist for Cyber Risk Industry Person of the Year (Attorney) at the Zywave Cyber Risk Awards.In addition to her legal practice, Beckage is a frequent speaker and media commentator on cybersecurity, privacy, and emerging technology issues, and regularly advises boards, executives, insurers, and global organizations on managing cyber risk.For more information about Jennifer Beckage and The Beckage Firm’s cybersecurity and data protection practice, visit www.thebeckagefirm.com The Beckage Firm’s comprehensive services include data security, privacy compliance, incident response, ADA accessibility, cryptocurrency fraud recovery, artificial intelligence, litigation, class actions, and regulatory matters.For more information about our firm and our services, visit: https://thebeckagefirm.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn **Attorney Advertisement – Prior results do not guarantee future outcomes**

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