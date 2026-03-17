4Sight Labs Introduces OptiGuard™ to Help Detect Signs of Life in Jail Cells Using Existing Camera Systems

AI-powered monitoring capability designed to support faster wellness checks in detention facilities

OptiGuard™ is designed to give agencies another layer of awareness so staff can quickly recognize when something may be wrong and conduct a timely wellness check.” — David Sanders, CEO of 4Sight Labs

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Correctional agencies across the United States are facing growing safety and welfare risks among detainee populations as the drug epidemic and ongoing mental health crisis place increasing demands on detention staff. At the same time, many facilities continue to operate with staffing shortages and expanding operational responsibilities.To help address these challenges, 4Sight Labs — a leader in correctional biometric monitoring technology — today announced OptiGuard™, an AI-powered liveness detection capability designed to help correctional agencies identify potential safety and welfare concerns among detainees using existing in-cell camera systems.OptiGuard™ uses AI-assisted video analysis to evaluate live camera feeds and determine whether a subject is present and whether observable signs of life — such as movement or motion patterns commonly associated with breathing — are detected. If a subject is present but no observable signs of life are identified, the system can generate a notification so staff can conduct a wellness check.OptiGuard™ is designed for high-risk single-occupancy custody environments where rapid awareness of detainee condition is critical, such as intake holding areas and other observation cells.The capability has been operating within a live correctional environment since early 2026, demonstrating how agencies can strengthen monitoring practices while leveraging existing infrastructure.“Correctional professionals are responsible for safeguarding the safety and welfare of the individuals in their custody, often while managing staffing shortages and increasingly complex risks related to drugs and mental health,” said David Sanders, CEO of 4Sight Labs. “OptiGuard™ is designed to give agencies another layer of awareness so staff can quickly recognize when something may be wrong and conduct a timely wellness check.”OptiGuard™ builds on the success of OverWatch, 4Sight Labs’ wearable biometric monitoring platform deployed in correctional agencies nationwide. Together, these technologies represent a layered monitoring approach designed to improve awareness in high-risk custody environments. OverWatch has monitored more than 43,000 inmates across the United States and has contributed to more than one hundred early interventions where staff were alerted to potential safety or welfare concerns.Because OptiGuard™ operates using existing camera infrastructure, agencies can enhance monitoring capabilities without installing new cameras or undertaking major infrastructure upgrades.About 4Sight Labs4Sight Labs develops advanced monitoring technologies that help correctional professionals improve awareness of potential safety and welfare concerns within custody environments. The company’s solutions combine wearable biometric monitoring and AI-assisted video analysis to support proactive response and defensible documentation. Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, 4Sight Labs technologies are deployed in correctional agencies across the United States.

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