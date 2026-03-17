Americans Can Own a Genuine Picasso for 100 Euros as Global Charity Raffle Nears Live Drawing

1 Picasso for 100 Euros

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Third edition of the internationally acclaimed "1 Picasso for 100 Euros" campaign has already sold more than half of its 120,000 tickets worldwide, with proceeds funding Alzheimer's research.With fewer than two months remaining before the live drawing at Christie's in Paris, Americans still have the chance to win an original 1941 Pablo Picasso painting valued at one million euros, all while supporting critical Alzheimer's research. Tickets are available now at 1picasso100euros.com for 100 euros each.The campaign, now in its third edition, offers a single global release of 120,000 tickets. More than half have already been sold worldwide. The winner will be selected on April 14, 2026 at 6:00 PM at Christie's in Paris under official legal supervision and broadcast live across the campaign's website, Instagram, and additional digital channels.The painting at the center of this edition is "Tête de femme," a 1941 portrait of Dora Maar, one of Picasso's most celebrated muses and companions. The work reflects the artist's iconic Cubist period and was acquired through Opera Gallery, which offered a favorable price to support the charitable mission. According to campaign organizers, larger Dora Maar portraits by Picasso have sold at auction for 20 to 30 million euros, placing this piece within one of the most sought-after collections in modern art history.All proceeds beyond the cost of the painting will benefit Fondation Recherche Alzheimer, a foundation dedicated to funding scientific research into Alzheimer's disease. According to the World Health Organization, Alzheimer's disease affects more than 35 million people globally, including over seven million in the United States alone. The campaign's fundraising target is 12 million euros, with 11 million euros directed to research.The initiative carries strong precedent. In 2013, the first edition produced an American winner: Jeffrey Gonano, a 25-year-old from Pennsylvania, who won a Picasso valued at more than one million dollars. According to organizers, that painting was delivered to the Museum of Pittsburgh. The campaign has since received significant international media attention, including coverage by The New York Times, along with television appearances across multiple countries."When life smiles on you, you have to give back," said Peri Cochin, creator and organizer of the " 1 Picasso for 100 Euros " initiative. Cochin, whose mother is a UNESCO goodwill ambassador, originally conceived the campaign as a modern alternative to traditional charity galas. "Instead of doing a raffle in a room with only 300 people, I thought we should go online and reach millions," Cochin said. Previous editions raised nearly five million euros each for charitable causes, including one edition benefiting CARE International.The raffle is fully authorized by the French government and operated through a legal charitable foundation, not a for profit entity. Tickets are available to buyers worldwide, and Americans can purchase online in just a few clicks at 1picasso100euros.com.About 1 Picasso for 100 Euros"1 Picasso for 100 Euros" is a global charity raffle initiative created by Peri Cochin that offers participants the chance to win an original Picasso painting for 100 euros per ticket. Now in its third edition, the campaign has raised millions of euros for charitable foundations and generated worldwide media coverage. For more information or to purchase a ticket, visit 1picasso100euros.comMedia Contact:

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