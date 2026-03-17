Movie Reviews and More Announces Open Call for 2026 Swimwear Designer Coverage

BFyne at Art Hearts Fashion Miami Swim Week. Photo courtesy of Movie Reviews and More/Carl Gerard. Berry Beachy Swimwear at Art Hearts Fashion Miami Swim Week. Photo courtesy of Movie Reviews and More/Carl Gerard. Love For Upcycling at Art Hearts Fashion Miami Swim Week. Photo courtesy of Movie Reviews and More/Carl Gerard. Love For Upcycling at Art Hearts Fashion Miami Swim Week. Photo courtesy of Movie Reviews and More/Carl Gerard. David Tupaz at Art Hearts Fashion Las Vegas Swim Week. Photo courtesy of Movie Reviews and More/Carl Gerard.

Independent media platform expands fashion coverage following successful 2025 multi-city swim week season.

We aim to document not just the fashion, but the entire ecosystem of creativity, beauty, and innovation that defines swim week.” — Brian Sebastian

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Movie Reviews and More, the independent media platform, is now accepting designer and brand inquiries for editorial coverage during the 2026 international swim week season. Following successful multi-city coverage in 2025, the platform is expanding its fashion industry presence and offering swimwear designers and show producers premium media content across its multi-platform network.

Following successful 2025 coverage across Miami, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas, Movie Reviews and More is expanding its swim week presence for 2026. Coverage opportunities include runway photography, behind-the-scenes content, designer interviews, and trend analysis. Selected content may be featured across the platform's distribution network including Talk4Media, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube, with extended reach across 100+ digital and broadcast platforms.

"The previous swimwear season demonstrated that this category extends far beyond the runway. It's a complete lifestyle and cultural experience," said Brian Sebastian, founder and host of Movie Reviews and More. "We aim to document not just the fashion, but the entire ecosystem of creativity, beauty, and innovation that defines swim week. We're committed to giving designers and emerging brands the kind of visibility typically reserved for mainstream fashion media."

Previous coverage includes Art Hearts Fashion Miami Swim Week, Miami Swim Week The Shows, Art Hearts Fashion Los Angeles Swim Week, and Art Hearts Fashion Las Vegas Swim Week, showcasing designers such as BFyne, Berry Beachy Swimwear, Intenza Swimwear, Mister Triple X, Love For Upcycling, Ema Savahl, Alexis Monsanto, Cirone Swim, and David Tupaz. The platform's approach captures both the technical precision of runway presentation and the aspirational lifestyle elements that have made swimwear one of fashion's most dynamic categories.

Movie Reviews and More's multi-platform distribution model provides designers with cross-channel opportunities that extend to national and international audiences.

A limited number of designers and brands will be selected for 2026 coverage. Inquiries can be submitted for media partnership consideration at: https://www.meredithcorningpr.com/moviereviewsandmore

About Movie Reviews and More

Movie Reviews and More is an independent media platform delivering entertainment interviews and industry coverage since 1993. With over 70 million cumulative views across platforms, the show broadcasts live every Tuesday at 5pm PST/8pm EST and is available across Talk4Media, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and 100+ additional digital and broadcast platforms. Recognized by outlets including Hollywood Digest as "Artists Defining Relevance in 2026: Breakout & Rising Media Voices" and ranked #4 on The Hollywood Elites Magazine's “2025 Best TV, Radio Shows & Podcasts,” Movie Reviews and More operates under the Dreamweaver Arts Organization. For more information, visit www.dreamweaverarts.org or www.youtube.com/moviereviewsnmore. Follow Movie Reviews and More on Instagram: @moviereviewsnmore.

About Carl Gerard

Carl Gerard is a fashion photographer specializing in runway, editorial, and lifestyle imagery for major fashion events nationwide. His work has been featured across fashion publications and designer portfolios. Follow Carl Gerard on Instagram: @GerardShoots.

Media Contact:

Meredith Corning

Meredith Corning PR

@meredithcorningpr

https://www.meredithcorningpr.com/moviereviewsandmore

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