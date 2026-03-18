OK Tire Store & Service Investing in Minnesota and North Dakota

OK Tire Store & Service OK Tire Store & Service and MState Staff OK Tire Store & Service Staff with Otter Tail lakes Country Association

Fargo, ND — OK Tire Store & Service, commitment to community investment focused on workforce development, education, and regional economic growth.

OK Tire Store & Service is an employee-owned automotive service provider. We'll continue to seek out opportunities that strengthen the communities we serve and beyond.” — Sam Grantham

FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OK Tire Store & Service , an employee-owned automotive service provider headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota, is continuing its long-standing commitment to community investment through strategic partnerships focused on workforce development, education, and regional economic growth across Minnesota and North Dakota. These efforts reflect OK Tire Store & Service’s belief that strong local economies are built by supporting education, skilled trades, and organizations that help communities thrive.As part of this commitment, OK Tire Store & Service has become a Business and Industry Partner with Minnesota State Community and Technical College (M State) , a public two-year college serving west-central Minnesota. Through this partnership, OK Tire Store & Service is supporting hands-on training opportunities that help prepare students for in-demand technical and automotive careers, while also contributing to regional talent retention.“We are thrilled to partner with OK Tire Store & Service in advancing opportunities for our students,” said LeAnn Mouw, Executive Director of Advancement and Corporate Partnerships at M State. “When OK Tire invests in M State, it sends a clear message that local businesses believe in students’ potential. Their support strengthens workforce training and helps prepare tomorrow’s workforce.”In addition to its education partnerships, OK Tire Store & Service has joined the Otter Tail Lakes Country Association (OTLCA) , an organization within Otter Tail County, MN, as a Platinum Partner for 2026. OTLCA supports businesses, residents, and visitors by promoting Otter Tail County, Minnesota as a place to live, work, and do business. OK Tire Store & Service’s Platinum Partnership helps strengthen local business initiatives, tourism, and community development throughout the county.“OK Tire’s commitment to serving Otter Tail County and the surrounding communities is evident through their quality service and local involvement,” said Marie Noplos-Wiebe, Marketing & Partnership Director for Otter Tail Lakes Country Association. “We’re excited to welcome them as a Platinum Partner.”Through partnerships with education and regional organizations, OK Tire Store & Service continues to invest locally in the people and institutions that support long-term economic stability. These initiatives align with the company’s broader focus on community involvement, workforce readiness, and supporting the regions where its employees and customers live and work.OK Tire Store & Service is an employee-owned automotive service provider headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota, serving communities across North Dakota and Minnesota. The company provides tire sales, vehicle maintenance, and automotive repair services, with a strong focus on community involvement, workforce development, and local partnerships that support long-term regional growth.

OK Tire Store & Service: The Car Wellness Center of ND & MN

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