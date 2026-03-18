SCCG Partners with Coinspaid to Support the Expansion of Blockchain Payment Infrastructure for Gaming Businesses

SCCG Management Partners with Coinspaid

Under the partnership, SCCG will support Coinspaid’s business development, strategic introductions and commercial expansion across gaming operators.

Coinspaid Solutions brings together payments, payouts and compliance in a way that aligns with how many operators are thinking about growth today.” — Stephen Crystal - Founder & CEO, SCCG

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a global advisory firm serving the gaming industry, has entered into a strategic partnership with Coinspaid Solutions, a blockchain payments infrastructure provider, to support go-to-market efforts for crypto-enabled payment solutions across selected gaming markets.

Under the partnership, SCCG will support Coinspaid’s business development, strategic introductions and commercial expansion across gaming operators, platforms and technology providers. SCCG states that it works across iGaming, sports betting, tribal gaming and broader gaming technology, drawing on more than 30 years of industry experience.

Coinspaid’s infrastructure enables businesses to accept more than 20 stablecoins & other cryptocurrencies, automate conversion into 40+ fiat currencies, and manage payouts and treasury operations through a single infrastructure layer with API and plugin-based integrations. The company also states that it builds compliance into onboarding and payment flows, including AML/KYC/KYB controls, on-chain monitoring, MLRO oversight, ISO/IEC 27001 certification and independent audits.

The partnership will focus on helping licensed gaming businesses evaluate where crypto payments can improve settlement speed, expand payment optionality for cross-border audiences, and streamline payout workflows, subject to jurisdictional review, onboarding and applicable regulatory requirements in each market. Coinspaid also highlights rate lock at checkout, automatic fiat conversion and final settlement on eligible crypto payment flows.

“As gaming businesses continue to expand across markets, the demand for payment infrastructure that is both commercially effective and operationally resilient is only increasing,” said Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management. “Coinspaid Solutions brings together payments, payouts and compliance in a way that aligns with how many operators are thinking about growth today. We are pleased to support their expansion through our network across gaming and gaming technology.”

“At Coinspaid, we see sustainable growth in gaming as a combination of product capability, operational reliability and a compliance-first approach,” said Max Krupyshev, Co-founder of Coinspaid. “Our partnership with SCCG is designed to help businesses assess where stablecoin payments can add real value from player deposits and payouts to treasury operations, while keeping regulatory and risk considerations central to implementation.”

The partnership will also include coordinated business development and educational initiatives, including executive introductions, and educational content for operators and technology partners exploring blockchain payment infrastructure.

About Coinspaid Solutions

Coinspaid is a blockchain based payments company focused on helping companies integrate blockchain solutions. It is an ecosystem of layer solutions, tools, apps & services, with over 11 years of expertise in blockchain technologies, offering ready-to-use blockchain payment solutions tailored to your business needs.

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, dedicated to driving strategic growth and maximizing revenue for over 130 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, our team of seasoned industry executives leverages global relationships to enhance product distribution and seize new market opportunities. With over 30 years of experience, we specialize in navigating the complexities of tribal gaming, capitalizing on emerging markets, fostering igaming innovations, managing intellectual property, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and advancing sports wagering and entertainment ventures. Learn More

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