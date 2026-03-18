AI Energy Conference 3 to Highlight AI-Driven Energy and Data Center Growth Across the Appalachian Basin

AI Energy Conference 3 is designed to give companies the actionable information they need to participate in this opportunity, from site selection and power planning to workforce policy.” — Joe Barone, President, Shale Directories

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI Energy Conference 3 will bring together AI data center developers, power generators, contractors, and government officials to examine how the Appalachian Basin can capitalize on surging demand for AI-powered digital infrastructure. Building on the success of prior AI Energy events, this one-day forum will provide timely insights, and high-impact networking focused on the region’s unique energy advantages.

Hosted in the greater Pittsburgh area, the AI Energy Conference 3 on May 14, 2026 will be presented by Shale Directories and H2-CCS Network. It will showcase why the Appalachian Basin is rapidly emerging as a preferred destination for AI data centers, thanks to its abundant and cost-effective natural gas, ample water, available sites, and business-friendly permitting environment. Attendees will hear how this combination is already driving major multi-gigawatt data center proposals and positioning the region as a long-term hub for AI infrastructure investment.

“AI data centers represent one of the most significant new demand drivers for energy in a generation, and the Appalachian Basin is at the center of that story,” said Joe Barone, Shale Directories President and Founder. “AI Energy Conference 3 is designed to give companies and communities the actionable information they need to participate in this opportunity, from site selection and power planning to workforce, policy, and community engagement.”

Conference sessions will cover topics such as:

• Current and proposed AI data center projects in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, including multi-gigawatt natural-gas-powered campuses and hybrid renewable solutions.

• Power, pipeline, and grid readiness to meet rapidly rising AI-related load while maintaining reliability and managing emissions.

• Cooling, water, and environmental considerations for large-scale AI facilities in the Appalachian Basin.

• Economic development strategies and public–private partnerships to attract investment, create jobs, and modernize regional infrastructure.

• How local businesses—from midstream and field services to construction, engineering, and professional services—can align their offerings with AI data center needs.

The program will feature presentations and panels with leaders from:

• AI data center development firms

• Power generators and technology providers

• Engineering, construction, and critical equipment suppliers

Attendees will gain:

• A clear picture of the project pipeline for AI data centers across the Appalachian Basin in 2026 and beyond.

• Insight into how AI workloads are reshaping long-term power demand and infrastructure planning in the region.

• Practical guidance on positioning their organizations to support and benefit from this buildout, from energy supply and sites to labor and services.

• New relationships with peers and decision-makers actively developing and financing projects.

Networking has been intentionally built into the agenda, with a pre-conference reception sponsored by Yokogawa, breaks, lunch, and a closing reception designed to help participants forge connections across the AI, energy, real estate, and policy communities.

Registration and Contact

AI Energy Conference 3 will take place on Thursday, May 14, 2026. For registration details, sponsorship opportunities, and the latest agenda updates, visit the conference website. https://appaaienergy.com/

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