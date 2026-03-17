Titan Verses Launches National Online Singing Competition for Emerging Artists

Titan Verses Titan Verses OK

Titan Verses Empowers Emerging Artists to Live off their Talent

QUEENS VILLAGE, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Titan Verses, an online music competition platform focused on emerging talent, has announced the launch of its national online singing competition, inviting vocalists across the United States to participate in a digital, community-driven tournament.As music discovery continues to evolve across digital platforms, independent artists face increasing challenges in gaining visibility and building engaged audiences. Titan Verses was developed to provide a structured online environment where singers, hip-hop artists, poets, and musicians can showcase their abilities while connecting with a broader creative community.The current competition is dedicated exclusively to singers and will feature a bracket-style format in which participants advance based on audience engagement and community voting.The platform utilizes a voting system known as “Mics,” where each vote contributes to a contestant’s progression. Additional engagement features within the platform are designed to increase artist visibility and encourage audience interaction.According to Titan Verses, the competition is intended to support emerging artists by providing opportunities for exposure, peer feedback, and community engagement within the independent music space.The submission deadline for the singing competition is April 24, 2026, with the official competition scheduled to begin on April 25, 2026.In addition to the current competition, Titan Verses is also identifying talent for future music and creative projects, positioning the platform as a potential discovery channel for emerging vocalists and performers.Additional information about the competition and participation details can be found at:Follow Titan Verses on Instagram:@titanversesofficial

Free Online National Singing Contest

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