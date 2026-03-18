EcoBridge Expands Its Services Platform with Acquisition of J. Williams Services, Growing Workforce to Over 400

EcoBridge Acquires J. Williams Services

EcoBridge strengthens mechanical and civil field services with the acquisition of Texas-based J. Williams Services, growing its team to more than 400 employees.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EcoBridge Infrastructure Services (“EcoBridge” or “EIS”), a rapidly growing infrastructure services platform supporting the data center, renewable power, midstream, and downstream energy sectors, today announced the acquisition of J. Williams Services (“JWS”), a Texas-based provider of specialized mechanical and civil field services known for its strong safety culture and consistent execution across critical infrastructure scopes. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.The transaction adds approximately 100 skilled field professionals, bringing EcoBridge’s workforce to more than 400 employees and further expanding the company’s ability to support critical infrastructure projects across Texas, the Gulf Coast, and other key energy infrastructure markets.J. Williams Services will continue operating within the EcoBridge platform under the leadership of Josh Ware, Jeff Williams, and Bobby Ballard, ensuring continuity for customers while benefiting from EcoBridge’s operational infrastructure and long-term growth strategy.“This acquisition represents another meaningful step in the continued expansion of the EcoBridge platform,” said Greg Kichler, Co-President and Chief Financial Officer of EcoBridge Infrastructure Services. “JWS has built a tremendous organization with a reputation for delivering high-quality mechanical and civil work in demanding environments. We are proud to welcome their employees to EcoBridge, bringing our combined team to over 400 professionals. Their leadership, expertise, and strong safety culture immediately strengthen our ability to execute complex infrastructure projects and support the growing demand for energy infrastructure.”Jeremy Smith, Co-President of EcoBridge Infrastructure Services, emphasized the importance of the JWS team and their operational strength.“JWS brings a highly experienced field organization and a culture built around safety, accountability, and execution,” Smith said. “Their leadership team — Josh Ware, Jeff Williams, and Bobby Ballard — have built a strong operation and a talented workforce that takes pride in doing the job right. We’re excited to welcome their team into EcoBridge and look forward to working together to continue delivering dependable, safety-first project delivery for our customers while pursuing larger opportunities across the infrastructure markets we serve.”“Joining EcoBridge positions our team for the next phase of growth,” said Josh Ware, Vice President of J. Williams Services. “Our leadership team is excited about what this partnership means for our employees and customers. With EcoBridge’s resources and shared commitment to operational excellence, we will be able to pursue larger opportunities while continuing to deliver safe, high-quality work for our clients.”The addition of JWS further strengthens EcoBridge’s operational capabilities and field execution capacity while enhancing the company’s overall financial and operating profile. EcoBridge remains focused on successfully integrating the JWS team and continuing to support its customers with disciplined field execution across the data center, renewable power, midstream, and downstream infrastructure markets it serves throughout the United States.About EcoBridge Infrastructure ServicesEcoBridge Infrastructure Services is a privately held, operator-led infrastructure services platform providing integrated mechanical, civil, and specialty services across energy, midstream, downstream, renewable power, data center, and industrial infrastructure markets. With a workforce of more than 400 employees operating across multiple divisions, EcoBridge partners with leading midstream and downstream operators as well as EPC contractors to deliver reliable, code-compliant execution across large-scale, multi-discipline projects throughout the United States.

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