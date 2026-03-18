Governing and Center for Digital Government Launch National Innovation Council for the Leaders Running America's Cities

The City Manager Innovation Council, a national program from Governing and the Center for Digital Government, connects city managers with trusted partners committed to delivering better community outcomes.

New City Manager Innovation Council gives leaders and private-sector partners a shared space to drive better outcomes for residents

Cities are where the future of government is being built, and this Council puts both sides at the table.” — Teri Takai, Chief Programs Officer of the Center for Digital Government

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Governing , in collaboration with the Center for Digital Government ( CDG ), today announced the launch of the City Manager Innovation Council , a national program dedicated to supporting city managers as they deliver better outcomes for the communities they serve.City managers occupy a uniquely powerful position in local government, responsible for overseeing departments, budgets, procurement, and staff to ensure that policy translates into services residents actually experience. Faced with challenges ranging from homelessness to the need to deliver services more efficiently, that role has never been more complex or more consequential. The City Manager Innovation Council creates a space for collaboration and innovation, equipping city leaders with the insight, connections, and strategies needed to lead with confidence and drive meaningful, lasting impact.“City managers are at the center of an extraordinary convergence of forces,” said Teri Takai, Chief Programs Officer of the Center for Digital Government. “In addition to technology changes, they’re navigating workforce challenges, economic development pressures, and public constituencies that expect trusted, seamless government services. We launched the City Manager Innovation Council to give these leaders, and the companies that partner with them, a structured, strategic forum to tackle those challenges together. Cities are where the future of government is being built, and this Council puts both sides at the table.”Topics of discussion focus on the intersection of policy, innovation, and community outcomes:* Workforce development and retention in a changing environment* Economic development, smart city programs, and long-term growth* The role of artificial intelligence in city operations and constituent services* Efficiency and procurement strategies that deliver measurable outcomes* Cross-departmental collaboration and governance models* Data strategy, cybersecurity, and trusted digital infrastructureDesigned as a robust, year-long peer networking program, the Council convenes in person at the City Manager Innovation Summit in Q4 2026. Throughout the year, four virtual Council meetings sustain the momentum and extend the conversation. The collective insights and emerging themes from those conversations are captured in a thought leadership paper published on governing.com and shared with city leaders nationwide.The program will be led by Rob Lloyd, Executive Director at the Center for Digital Government, and Harry Black, Senior Fellow at the Center for Digital Government. Lloyd previously served as city manager of San José and CTO of Seattle. Black, whose career includes serving as city manager of Stockton and Cincinnati and CFO of Baltimore, brings a distinctly data-driven approach to city management.The City Manager Innovation Council is the latest addition to e.Republic’s expanding portfolio of national leadership Councils offered by the Center for Digital Government, the Center for Digital Education, and the Center for Public Sector AI:* AI Council* Cybersecurity Council* Future of Data Council* Government Efficiency Council* Higher Education AI Council* Higher Education IT Leadership Council* K-12 Education Leadership CouncilThe City Manager Innovation Council is open to city managers from municipalities across the nation. A limited number of Council Partner seats are available to private-sector organizations seeking collaboration with city leadership at the highest level. For more information about the City Manager Innovation Council, visit https://www.governing.com/city-manager-council , or to explore Council Partner opportunities, visit https://content.erepublic.com/cmic-council About GoverningGoverning is a leading source of news, analysis, and insight for state and local government leaders. Through its journalism, thought leadership, webinars, and research, Governing helps public officials navigate the complex challenges of running cities, counties, and states. Learn more at www.governing.com About the Center for Digital GovernmentThe Center for Digital Government (CDG) is a national research and advisory institute focused on technology policy and best practices in state and local government. Learn more at www.govtech.com/cdg Governing, Center for Digital Government, Center for Digital Education, and Center for Public Sector AI are divisions of e.Republic. Learn more at www.erepublic.com

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