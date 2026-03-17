CONSUMER ALERT: During National Poison Prevention Week, New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection Urges New Yorkers to Reduce Household Poisoning Risks

As National Poison Prevention Week begins, the New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection is reminding New Yorkers of prevention measures to reduce poisoning risks. Established in 1961, National Poison Prevention Week was created to raise awareness of poison prevention and safety. According to the Center for Disease Control, poisoning is a significant problem in the United States and is the leading cause of unintentional injury deaths, surpassing motor vehicle crashes.

Accidental poisoning can happen to children, adults, and pets inside the home. This week is a good reminder to review potential hazards and secure poisonous substances to avoid unnecessary illness or tragedy. Everyday household items, such as cleaning supplies, cosmetic/personal care products, medications or faulty carbon monoxide detectors can pose serious harm if not properly stored or maintained.

“During National Poison Prevention Week, we encourage New Yorkers to take simple steps to make their homes safer,” said Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley. “Everyday household items like cleaning products, medications and personal care products can pose serious risks if not stored properly. By keeping these items out of reach of children and pets, reading product labels for proper use instructions, and maintaining working carbon monoxide detectors, families can help prevent accidental poisonings and protect their loved ones.”

State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “Curiosity and exploring are normal for children, yet should not be deadly. During National Poison Prevention Week, I encourage everyone to make sure hazardous items around the house are stored safely and out of reach of children and pets. Children are especially vulnerable to exposure to common household items like medications, household cleaners, pesticides and cosmetics. Millions of people are unintentionally poisoned every year, and children under the age of six are at the greatest risk. The Department remains committed to working with partner state agencies and New York’s dedicated Poison Control Centers to raise awareness and provide educational resources to help keep New Yorkers and their families safe.”

Follow these Poison Prevention Tips:

Educate yourself about the risk: Read the labels of household items to understand the risk of exposure. Teach children to stay away from personal care and household products and use appropriate language—for example, never refer to medicines as candy, as that can be confusing to children.

Read the labels of household items to understand the risk of exposure. Teach children to stay away from personal care and household products and use appropriate language—for example, never refer to medicines as candy, as that can be confusing to children. Keep poisons out of reach of children: Young children (under six) are at high risk of exposure. According to the National Poison Data System, cosmetics, personal care products, cleaning products and medicine lead the list of the most common exposures. Lock these items behind childproof locks or keep them out of reach and out of sight to prevent accidental exposure. In addition, beware of poisonous items that are confusing for children, such as items that resemble candy, juice or other edible products. Some common examples include: Laundry pods, dishwasher pods, or colored tablets, which may resemble candy. Colored cleaning fluids that look like juice. Always store household cleaners in their original containers and not in food containers or other bottles, where it may be difficult to distinguish what is in the container. All gummy medications, vitamins or gummies with CBD or THC. All items containing alcohol (mouthwash, perfumes, hand sanitizers, food extracts, etc.).

Young children (under six) are at high risk of exposure. According to the National Poison Data System, cosmetics, personal care products, cleaning products and medicine lead the list of the most common exposures. Lock these items behind childproof locks or keep them out of reach and out of sight to prevent accidental exposure. In addition, beware of poisonous items that are confusing for children, such as items that resemble candy, juice or other edible products. Some common examples include: Keep common household items out of reach of pets: Emergency vet visits caused by pets ingesting household items are common. Keep plants such as lilies and aloe vera out of reach of dogs and cats who can climb high. Rodenticides and insecticides can be especially harmful if the dead rodents or insects are consumed by a pet. Dogs and cats may also be attracted to the sweet taste of cleaning products, essential oils, sunscreen, and lotion, and some pets are quick to eat anything accidentally dropped on the ground, such as pills or bits of food. Remember to be mindful during family gatherings and parties when food is more plentiful and accessible. Even the most nutritious foods can be deadly for our furry family members. Such foods include:

Emergency vet visits caused by pets ingesting household items are common. Keep plants such as lilies and aloe vera out of reach of dogs and cats who can climb high. Rodenticides and insecticides can be especially harmful if the dead rodents or insects are consumed by a pet. Dogs and cats may also be attracted to the sweet taste of cleaning products, essential oils, sunscreen, and lotion, and some pets are quick to eat anything accidentally dropped on the ground, such as pills or bits of food. Remember to be mindful during family gatherings and parties when food is more plentiful and accessible. Even the most nutritious foods can be deadly for our furry family members. Such foods include: Chocolate

Grapes

Raisins

Onions

Garlic

Xylitol (found in sugar-free gum)

Reduce the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning : Exposure to carbon monoxide results in thousands of emergency room visits every year. Consumers should make sure carbon monoxide alarms are installed on every level of the home and outside of sleeping areas, and that alarms are tested monthly.

: Exposure to carbon monoxide results in thousands of emergency room visits every year. Consumers should make sure carbon monoxide alarms are installed on every level of the home and outside of sleeping areas, and that alarms are tested monthly. Clean your home safely: Reduce the risk of inhaling poisonous fumes from household cleaners. Open windows or turn on fans while using cleaning products. Never mix chemicals or household cleaners as this may create noxious gases. Spray products away from people and pets and use gloves to keep products away from the skin.

Reduce the risk of inhaling poisonous fumes from household cleaners. Open windows or turn on fans while using cleaning products. Never mix chemicals or household cleaners as this may create noxious gases. Spray products away from people and pets and use gloves to keep products away from the skin. Reduce poison risks outside the home: Pesticides can be dangerous even in small quantities, as they can be absorbed through the skin or inhaled. If using pesticides such as an insect killer or repellent, wear long sleeves, gloves and other protective clothing. Stay away from areas that have been sprayed with pesticides until the spray has dried for at least one hour. If your skin makes contact with pesticides, make sure to rinse the area with running water for 15-20 minutes. Remove and wash clothing after using chemicals.

Additional resources are offered through the American Association of Poison Control Centers page. The NYS Department of Health also offers resources through New York’s two poison control centers:

The Upstate New York Poison Control Center:

Location

Upstate Medical University

The Upstate New York Poison Center

750 East Adams Street

Syracuse, New York 13210

Counties Served

All counties in New York excluding New York City, Long Island and Westchester.

Telephone Numbers

Emergency TOLL-FREE: 1-800-222-1222

TTY: (315) 464-5424

Website Address

upstate.edu/poison

Location

New York City Dept. of Health & Mental Hygiene

455 First Avenue, Room 123

New York, New York 10016

Counties Served

Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island, Manhattan, Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester

Telephone Numbers

Emergency TOLL-FREE: 1-800-222-1222

TTY: (212) 689-9014

Website Address

https://www1.nyc.gov/site/doh/health/health-topics/poison-control.page

For any animal poison-related questions in New York State, call the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center (888-426-4435), the Pet Poison Helpline (800-213-6680) or your veterinarian.

About the New York State Division of Consumer Protection

The New York State Division of Consumer Protection serves to educate, assist and empower the State’s consumers. Consumers can file a complaint with the Division of Consumer Protection at https://dos.ny.gov/consumer-protection.

For more consumer protection information, call the Division of Consumer Protection Helpline at 800-697-1220, Monday through Friday, 8:30am-4:30pm or visit the DCP website at https://dos.ny.gov/consumer-protection. The Division can also be reached via Twitter at @NYSConsumer or Facebook at www.facebook.com/nysconsumer