Technology Emerging as a Tool of Coercive Control in Family Law Disputes

Alvacomm

Growing digital evidence challenges in coercive control matters highlight need for specialist investigation support

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technology is increasingly being used as a mechanism of coercive control in domestic and family violence situations, creating new challenges for legal professionals attempting to identify and investigate abuse occurring through digital platforms and connected devices.

Family lawyers across Australia are encountering more matters involving digital activity, including account access, persistent online harassment, device monitoring, impersonation, and other forms of technology misuse. However, technology-facilitated abuse remains difficult for both victims and legal practitioners to identify, explain, and investigate.

Unlike traditional forms of evidence, digital activity may span multiple platforms, devices, and online services. Victims may believe something is occurring through their devices or accounts, yet often struggle to clearly explain what they are experiencing or how the behaviour may be occurring.

For legal practitioners, the technical nature of modern digital systems can make it difficult to determine whether technology misuse is occurring, how it may have been carried out, and whether the activity can be reliably investigated or documented.

As coercive control receives increasing attention within Australian law and public policy, technology is emerging as a significant dimension of abusive behaviour between individuals. Smartphones, online accounts, cloud services, and connected devices can all be used to monitor, intimidate, or harass others in ways that may not always be immediately visible.

Wayne Alvarez, founder of Alvacomm, said the increasing role of technology in personal relationships is creating new investigative challenges for family lawyers.

“The behaviour itself is not new, but technology has introduced additional ways for individuals to monitor, harass, or manipulate others through digital platforms and connected devices,” Alvarez said.

“In many situations, victims feel that something is happening through their technology but cannot clearly identify or explain the behaviour. At the same time, legal practitioners often do not have access to specialists capable of analysing digital activity and explaining what may be occurring.”

Lawyers handling family law matters may increasingly find themselves dealing with allegations involving digital surveillance, compromised accounts, online harassment, location tracking, impersonation, or other forms of technology-enabled abuse. In these matters, determining what has occurred can require both technical analysis and an understanding of how digital behaviour may intersect with coercive control.

In response, Alvacomm has launched TBC One, a specialist platform designed to support family lawyers handling matters involving technology-facilitated abuse.

The platform combines public education resources with access to specialist cyber investigation services, giving family lawyers a structured pathway to refer clients for information and initiate specialist investigation where digital activity may be relevant to a legal matter.

Investigations initiated through the platform may examine digital surveillance, account compromise, impersonation, online harassment, and other forms of technology misuse involving connected devices and online services.

Structured investigative reporting can help legal practitioners understand digital activity relevant to a dispute and better assess whether technology misuse may have occurred.

Alvarez said one of the most difficult aspects of technology-facilitated abuse is that victims often struggle to articulate what they are experiencing.

“Technology abuse can feel invisible,” Alvarez said.

“In many cases, helping an individual recognise what technology-facilitated abuse looks like is the first step before any meaningful investigation can begin.”

The platform’s educational resources are intended to give family lawyers a credible source of information they can refer clients to when technology-related concerns arise. Once the behaviour is better understood, legal professionals are better placed to determine whether specialist investigation may be required.

As digital communication platforms, online services, and connected technologies continue to play a larger role in everyday life, legal professionals expect digital evidence to become increasingly common in family law matters involving coercive control.

TBC One is now available for legal professionals seeking specialist support in matters involving technology-facilitated abuse.

About TBC One

TBC One is a specialist platform developed by Alvacomm to support family lawyers managing matters involving technology-facilitated abuse. The platform combines public education resources with access to cyber investigation services and structured reporting where digital activity may be relevant to a legal matter.

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