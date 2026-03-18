Toma Regional Center Celebrates I-526E Approvals and Green Cards in the Whisky Hotel Project

Toma Regional Center

This milestone is a testament to the strength of the EB-5 program which has assisted in creating hundreds of jobs while providing families with the opportunity to build a new life in the United States” — Thomas Lee

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toma Regional Center is proud to announce that investors in the Whisky Hotel project, a luxury boutique hotel located in the heart of Hollywood, California, have received I-526E Approvals and obtained conditional permanent residency status. The investor that has successfully obtain the conditional permanent residency status was a Pre-RIA investor.The Whisky Hotel, a 132-room upscale property near the Hollywood Walk of Fame, represents a successful EB-5 investment that contributed significantly to the local economy through job creation and community development."We are thrilled that our investors are beginning to obtain their conditional green cards through the Whisky Hotel project. This milestone is a testament to the strength of the EB-5 program, which has assisted in creating hundreds of jobs while providing families with the opportunity to build a new life in the United States," said Thomas Lee, CEO of Toma Regional Center.Toma Regional Center remains committed to offering high-quality EB-5 opportunities that prioritize investor immigration success, capital preservation, and meaningful economic impact in Southern California.About Toma Regional Center - Toma Regional Center is a USCIS-approved EB-5 Regional Center focused on promoting economic growth in Southern California through qualified investment projects.

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