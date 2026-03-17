American Vision Windows Announces March 'Golden Opportunity' with Zero Tax & Free Installation on Windows and Doors

Homeowners Across California Can Save Big This March with Exclusive Window, Door, and Bath Remodeling Offers at American Vision Windows

With our March ‘Golden Opportunity,’ we’re giving families the chance to invest in their homes with meaningful savings while improving comfort, beauty, and energy efficiency.” — Monica Estrada, CEO of American Vision Windows

CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Vision Windows, California’s leading window and door replacement company, is helping homeowners step into spring with major savings through its limited-time March “Golden Opportunity” promotion.Throughout the month of March, homeowners can take advantage of zero tax and free installation on all new windows and doors , making it one of the most valuable opportunities of the year to upgrade their homes.Designed with long-term homeowners in mind, these upgrades deliver improved energy efficiency, enhanced comfort, and increased property value—especially for homes more than 20 years old.“Our goal has always been to make high-quality home improvements more accessible for California homeowners,” said Monica Estrada, CEO of American Vision Windows. “With our March ‘Golden Opportunity,’ we’re giving families the chance to invest in their homes with meaningful savings while improving comfort, beauty, and energy efficiency.”Expanded Savings with American Vision BathsIn addition to window and door upgrades, homeowners can also take advantage of exclusive March offers from American Vision Baths, the company’s bathroom remodeling division.Current promotions include:- $1,000 off KOHLER walk-in baths- Free shower door (up to $1,000 value) with a qualifying KOHLER LuxStone showerThese solutions are especially popular among homeowners seeking safer, more accessible bathroom designs without sacrificing style or comfort.American Vision Baths specializes in high-quality walk-in tubs and shower systems that can often be installed in as little as one to two days, offering a fast and convenient remodeling experience.Built for Comfort, Efficiency, and Long-Term LivingBoth divisions of the company focus on helping homeowners improve how their homes function day-to-day. Whether it’s upgrading outdated windows to reduce energy costs or installing a walk-in bath to enhance safety and accessibility, these improvements are designed for long-term living.With energy-efficient materials, professional installation, and a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, American Vision continues to be a trusted partner for homeowners across California.Limited-Time OfferThese March promotions are available for a limited time and are scheduled to end on March 31, 2026.Homeowners are encouraged to schedule a free in-home consultation to explore their options and take advantage of these seasonal savings.To learn more, visit:About American Vision WindowsAmerican Vision Windows is the leading window replacement company in California, with nearly one million windows installed and over 20 years of experience serving homeowners throughout the state. The company specializes in high-quality window and door replacement, combining premium products with expert installation and exceptional customer service.About American Vision BathsAmerican Vision Baths provides high-quality bathroom remodeling solutions, including walk-in tubs and custom shower systems designed for comfort, safety, and convenience. With fast installation timelines and premium materials, the company helps homeowners transform their bathrooms with ease.Media ContactAmerican Vision WindowsPhone: (888) 542-2875Website: https://www.americanvisionwindows.com/ American Vision BathsPhone: (888) 272-4143Website: https://baths.americanvisionwindows.com/

Free Window Installation + No Taxes This March | American Vision Windows 🍀

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