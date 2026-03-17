California Arts Council Opens Statewide Grants as Agency Marks 50 Years of Creative Impact

Arts organizations across California can apply for funding through May 12

SACRAMENTO , CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The California Arts Council has opened applications for its 2026 state arts grant programs, launching a new season of statewide funding as the agency celebrates 50 years of supporting artists, cultural organizations, and creative communities across California.The grant cycle invites organizations from every region of the state—from rural cultural centers and youth arts programs to established arts institutions—to apply for funding that helps artists create, communities connect, and cultural traditions thrive.Applications are open now and must be submitted by May 12 at 11:59 p.m.“For 50 years, California has invested in the idea that creativity belongs everywhere,” said Danielle Brazell, Executive Director of the California Arts Council. “Artists help communities make sense of the world, preserve culture, and imagine new futures. These grants are about ensuring that creative voices throughout the state have the resources to do that work.”“As we celebrate this anniversary, we’re not just looking back—we’re investing forward,” Brazell added. “The artists and organizations applying this year will shape the next chapter of California’s cultural story.”Roxanne Messina Captor, Chair of the California Arts Council, said the grant programs represent a statewide commitment to cultural life.“Arts organizations are anchors in their communities,” Messina Captor said. “They create spaces where people gather, learn, and share their stories. Supporting them strengthens not just the arts but the civic life of California.”Funding Opportunities Across CaliforniaThe 2026 grant cycle includes several programs supporting organizations, youth programs, community collaborations, and local arts agencies and infrastructure:General Operating SupportUp to $30,000 in direct funding to arts and cultural organizations in support of ongoing operations.Arts and YouthUp to $25,000 in support of meaningful arts participation and learning in diverse settings and contexts for infants, children, and youth ages 0-25 by prioritizing programs that directly bridge barriers to access and participation.Impact ProjectsUp to $25,000 in support collaborative projects that center artists and artistic practice in responding to issues experienced by California’s historically and systemically under-resourced communities.State-Local PartnersUp to $75,000 for support and technical assistance for county-designated local arts agencies.State-Local Partner MentorshipUp to $50,000 in support for the establishment by an existing State-Local Partner of a county-designated local arts agency in counties in which no such agency has currently been identified.Together, these programs provide public arts funding to communities throughout California’s 58 counties.Updates to the 2026 Grant GuidelinesThe California Arts Council has refined several aspects of the 2026 grant guidelines to make the application process clearer and more accessible.Updates include:• A clearer system for applying CAC funding priorities• Expanded guidance on how the Healthy Places Index (HPI) factors into grant review• A new $5 million revenue cap for organizations applying to the Arts and Youth program• Continued efforts to simplify and streamline application guidelinesThese priorities help ensure grant funding reaches first-time applicants, small organizations, and communities that have historically had less access to state arts funding.Support for ApplicantsApplicants will have access to a range of technical assistance resources throughout the grant cycle, including:• The 2026 Grants Manual• Virtual office hours with CAC program staff• Workshops and recorded webinars• FAQs and application guidanceApplications must be submitted through the CAC online portal by May 12 at 11:59 p.m.Full program guidelines and application materials are available at:The grants overview workshops for 2026 begin this Friday, March 20 in Sacramento with stops planned throughout California through mid-April. For more information about this year's workshop locations and to register, please visit: https://arts.ca.gov/grants/resources/ Celebrating 50 Years of Creative ImpactThe 2026 grant cycle arrives during the California Arts Council’s 50th anniversary year, marking five decades of public investment in artists and cultural organizations across the state.Since 1976, the CAC has supported thousands of artists, nonprofits, and cultural programs whose work strengthens communities—from youth arts education and creative placemaking to cultural preservation and community storytelling.The anniversary year celebrates that legacy while looking ahead to the future of arts access, cultural equity, and creative leadership across California.Follow @calartscouncil and join the conversation using #ArtsCA and #CAC50.About the California Arts CouncilThe California Arts Council is a state agency committed to strengthening arts, culture, and creative expression as tools to cultivate a better California for all. Through grants, initiatives, and services, CAC supports local arts infrastructure statewide and envisions a California where all people flourish with universal access to and participation in the arts.About the California Arts Council’s 50th AnniversaryIn 2026, the California Arts Council celebrates 50 years of creative impact. Established to encourage artistic awareness and participation, the CAC has spent five decades advancing artistic excellence, inclusion, and creativity as essential pillars of California’s identity. The 50th Anniversary is a year-long milestone dedicated to honoring the agency’s legacy and charting a strategic vision for the next 50 years of arts advocacy and innovation.

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