PayerWatch Unveils VeracityAI, A Next-Generation AI Engine Built into Healthcare’s Most Proven Appeals Platform

Writing a compelling appeal is only one step. Without embedded payer policy intelligence and evidence-based medicine woven directly into the workflow, providers remain at a structural disadvantage.” — Kendall Smith, MD

TOWSON, MD, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PayerWatch today announced the launch of VeracityAI , a powerful AI expansion of healthcare’s most mature denial and audit management platform. While many vendors are debuting first-generation AI tools, VeracityAI is built on two decades of battle-tested denial intelligence used by leading health systems nationwide.“This is our most significant system enhancement in ten years.” said Brian McGraw, Founder and CEO at PayerWatch. “We’re not just generating appeals faster. We’re delivering a closed-loop, end-to-end denial defense platform to protect providers and their patients.As hospitals increasingly adopt AI-driven workflows, PayerWatch is taking a disciplined, outcomes-focused approach.“Writing a compelling appeal is only one step,” said Dr. Kendall Smith, Chief Medical Officer at PayerWatch. “Without embedded payer policy intelligence and evidence-based medicine woven directly into the workflow, providers remain at a structural disadvantage. VeracityAI shifts that balance.”As a 360° Denial Defense Engine and force multiplier for internal appeal teams, VeracityAI delivers:• True End-to-End Automation - Seamlessly orchestrates the entire lifecycle from case creation to payer follow-up.• Embedded Clinical & Regulatory Intelligence - Integrates evidence-based medicine, payer policies, and federal/state statutes directly into the appeal letter.• Plan-Level Precision - Navigates real-world payer nuances and complex contract structures.• Advanced Denial Analytics - Delivers payer scorecards, root-cause intelligence, and actionable insights for every case.• Upfront Denial Prevention - Identifies risk patterns and automates preventative interventions before denials occur.About PayerWatchHeadquartered outside Baltimore, Maryland, PayerWatch is the hospital industry’s largest combined appeal outsourcing and denial/appeal technology company, with more than 600 acute care hospitals utilizing the company’s products and services. As a proven partner and staunch advocate for healthcare providers, PayerWatch delivers a formidable defense against complex payer denials and audits through its unique, clinician-led approach. Their unwavering commitment to provider/patient advocacy and AI-driven innovation makes them an indispensable ally for any health system seeking to quickly level the playing field against unjust insurance giants.

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