Omega World Travel Advances Group Air and Meetings & Events Capabilities through Strategic Partnership with AMGiNE

What once took hours now takes minutes, and travelers receive personalized, policy-compliant itinerary options they can act on right away.

Omega partners with AMGiNE to automate group air and streamline Meetings & Events travel

This partnership gives our M&E team a smarter infrastructure to work with, which handles the high-volume, repetitive components of group air.” — Robert Klein, Omega’s Senior Meeting Planner

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Omega World Travel, the nation's largest woman-owned travel management company, has announced its partnership with AMGiNE, bringing intelligent automation to two of the most complex and time-sensitive areas of managed travel: group air booking and Meetings & Events coordination.

For organizations managing large-scale events, the gap between attendee registration and confirmed travel has long been a persistent operational bottleneck. Omega's partnership with AMGiNE directly addresses that challenge. By connecting AMGiNE's AI platform to Cvent, Omega can now deliver flight proposals to event attendees almost immediately after they register, replacing a historically manual process that required agents to work through exported spreadsheets line by line. What once took hours now takes minutes, and travelers receive personalized, policy-compliant itinerary options they can act on right away.

Omega’s Vice President of Product Management, Lucas Otero, explains: "This is the first and only tool of its kind in the industry, one that gives corporations the best of both worlds: the reliability of traditional booking for guest travel, combined with the ability to leverage existing corporate traveler profiles through a simple, streamlined registration process.”

Omega’s CEO, Gloria Bohan, explains how this innovation is a true industry game changer: “Teaming up with Amgine marks an important step forward for Omega and our homegrown brand, TravTech. It reflects how far we’ve come since 1978–79, when we first adopted automation and integrated front- and back-office technology alongside industry pioneers like Amgine’s Chairman, Terry Jones, at Agency Data Services in Tampa, Florida. Now celebrating 54 years in business, Omega has grown into a diverse family of brands including Cruise.com and OmegaMICE.

It’s exciting to see how today’s technology is accelerating ticketing for meeting planners. Early group and incentive agencies often excluded ticketing, missing valuable quality control and revenue opportunities. That has changed with Omega’s integrated solutions, now strengthened through our partnership with Amgine. Our commitment remains strong as we continue to innovate.”

The impact extends well beyond speed. Omega's M&E team retains full visibility into every booking, with the ability to step in, adjust, or take over any itinerary at any point. The platform supports the full range of service models, including fully agent-managed and traveler self-service, offering the flexibility to meet each client's preferences and policy requirements. This advancement is coupled with the hands-on expertise that has defined Omega's service for more than 50 years.

"This partnership gives our M&E team a smarter infrastructure to work with, which handles the high-volume, repetitive components of group air. As a result, our people can stay focused on the details that require judgment, relationships, and experience," said Robert Klein, Omega’s Senior Meeting Planner.

The partnership also strengthens Omega's broader corporate travel capabilities, with AMGiNE's platform processing requests submitted through email, returning itinerary options that align with each organization's travel policy. The process frees up agents for higher-priority client needs.

For Omega clients planning conferences, training programs, or large group deployments, the practical result is a noticeably faster, more coordinated travel experience from the moment registration closes to the moment the last traveler boards.

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