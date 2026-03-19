Vcura Announces Plans for Spa & Health Club Project in the Algarve and Seeks Strategic Investment Partners

Vcura - clinical aesthetics and skincare innovation Vcura Spa & Health Club Project In Algarve Portugal “Vcura’s journey began with clinical practice in Portugal, where our team developed wellness programs and professional experience.”

Vcura announces plans for a Spa & Health Club in the Algarve, exploring partnerships to develop a new wellness destination in southern Portugal.

Vcura confirms that it is currently seeking investment partners for the property component of the project, with an estimated investment range starting from approximately €500,000 up to €1 million.” — Mario Ferreira, CEO of Vcura

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- - Vcura , a Portugal-based brand known for its clinically inspired wellness programs and light-based technologies, has announced plans to develop a Spa & Health Club concept in the heart of the Algarve , designed to combine wellness treatments, relaxation programs, and structured health support in a destination environment.The proposed project will build on Vcura’s experience operating clinical wellness programs and its growing presence in Portugal, including the establishment of its clinics in the Algarve region.The company is currently exploring partnerships with strategic investors interested in supporting the development of the project.A Destination Wellness Concept in the AlgarveThe planned Vcura Spa & Health Club is envisioned as a comprehensive wellness destination, offering both short-term treatments and extended wellness stays.The concept is designed to serve two main types of guests:• Daily visitors, who can access individual wellness treatments and spa services• Residential wellness guests, who may participate in structured programs lasting from 7 days up to several weeksThese extended stays are intended to provide guests with time to experience personalized wellness routines, guided by professional teams and structured protocols.The Algarve region, known internationally for its climate, natural landscape, and tourism infrastructure, has increasingly become a destination for wellness tourism and preventive health programs.Vcura believes this environment provides an ideal setting for a modern wellness retreat combining relaxation, lifestyle support, and clinically inspired care.Built on Clinical ExperienceThe project will leverage the operational experience Vcura has developed through its clinical activities and wellness programs.Over the past years, the company has focused on integrating structured wellness approaches that combine professional guidance, technology-assisted treatments, and personalized protocols.This experience forms the foundation of the proposed Spa & Health Club model.“Our goal is to create an environment where wellness, relaxation, and structured programs can coexist,” a Vcura spokesperson said. “The Algarve offers a unique setting to welcome both domestic and international guests seeking dedicated time for health and well-being.”Investment Opportunity Focused on Property DevelopmentVcura confirms that it is currently seeking investment partners for the property component of the project, with an estimated investment range starting from approximately €500,000 up to €1 million, depending on the final development structure.The investment is primarily intended to support the acquisition or development of the physical location for the Spa & Health Club.According to the company, Vcura already possesses much of the technical infrastructure required for operations, including specialized equipment, wellness technology, and experienced personnel.As a result, the investment focus is directed mainly toward securing the property that will host the project, which the company believes adds an additional level of stability to the development plan.Potential Residency Pathways for International InvestorsPortugal has established investment frameworks that may allow qualifying foreign investors to apply for residency under specific programs, depending on the nature and structure of their investment.Vcura notes that international partners interested in the Spa & Health Club project may wish to explore these possibilities with qualified legal and immigration advisors.The company emphasizes that any residency considerations would depend on the applicable legal requirements and individual circumstances.Welcoming Both Domestic and International GuestsThe proposed wellness destination is expected to attract a combination of Portuguese residents, European visitors, and international guests seeking structured wellness experiences in a Mediterranean environment.Portugal’s accessibility, tourism infrastructure, and growing reputation as a health and wellness destination provide a favorable backdrop for such a concept.Vcura believes that combining wellness programs, spa services, and extended stays can create a sustainable model for both local and international clientele.Looking AheadAs planning progresses, Vcura will continue evaluating potential locations and investment structures for the project.The company remains committed to developing initiatives that connect clinical experience, responsible wellness practices, and long-term sustainability.“We see this project as a natural extension of our work,” the company stated. “It brings together our experience in wellness programs with the opportunity to create a destination focused on health, balance, and personal renewal.”Further information regarding the project and potential partnership opportunities will be shared as development plans advance.

Vcura Spa & Health Club Project in the Algarve, Portugal | Presented by Mario Ferreira, CEO of Vcura

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