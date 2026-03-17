Sole Survivor of Fatal Piedmont Cybertruck Crash Files Lawsuit Against Tesla

Complaint alleges post-collision door access limitations and electronic system failure following fatal November 2024 crash

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jordan Miller, the sole survivor of a November 2024 Tesla Cybertruck crash in Piedmont, California that resulted in three fatalities, has filed a lawsuit against Tesla, Inc. in Alameda County Superior Court. The complaint alleges negligence, design defect, failure to warn, and failure to recall related to the vehicle’s design and post-collision functionality.According to the complaint, the incident occurred in the early morning hours before Thanksgiving 2024, when a Cybertruck carrying four college students collided with a tree on a residential street and subsequently caught fire.A vehicle traveling behind the Cybertruck stopped at the scene. The driver approached the vehicle and attempted to open the doors but was unable to do so. The complaint states that the Cybertruck does not have exterior mechanical door handles and instead relies on electronic door-release mechanisms. It further alleges that these electronic systems did not function following the crash. The individual then broke a window and was able to pull Miller, age 20, from the vehicle.The other occupants, Soren Dixon, 19; Jack Nelson, 20; and Krysta Tsukahara, 19, were not able to be removed and died at the scene. All four individuals were graduates of Piedmont High School, Class of 2023, and were home for Thanksgiving.The complaint states that the crash occurred at approximately 3:07 a.m. on November 27, 2024, on Hampton Road in Piedmont. It further alleges that the vehicle’s reliance on electronic door-release systems contributed to the inability to access the vehicle after the collision.Attorneys Annie Wu and Anthony L. Label of The Veen Firm, LLP represent Miller in the case.Miller sustained significant injuries, including burns to his airways and lungs, multiple fractures requiring spinal surgery, extensive burns requiring skin grafts, and other related trauma. He was placed in a medically induced coma for five days following the incident.The case is Miller v. Tesla, Inc., et al., Case No. 25CV135984, filed in Alameda County Superior Court. Separate legal actions have also been filed by the families of two of the deceased individuals.Attorneys for the plaintiff are available for comment upon request.The Veen Firm, LLP is a San Francisco-based trial law firm representing plaintiffs in catastrophic injury cases.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.