MoodRx LLC Expands Insurance Coverage and Specialized Mental Health Services Across Pennsylvania

Expanding coverage, lowering costs, and age-specific therapy models—MoodRx is redefining how Pennsylvanians access mental health care across all stages of life.

From teens to seniors, we’re removing cost barriers and delivering care that actually fits each stage of life” — Sami Quazi, Executive Chairman MOODRX LLC

WAYNE, PA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MoodRx LLC, a provider of mental health therapy services, today announced an expansion of its accepted insurance network in Pennsylvania, adding Highmark, Railroad Medicare, and US Family Health Plan (TRICARE Prime).These additions complement MoodRx’s existing in-network coverage in Pennsylvania, which includes Independence Blue Cross, Medicare, Aetna, Optum, UnitedHealthcare, Magellan, Quest Behavioral Health, and Ambetter. The expanded network is designed to improve affordability and access to care, with many patients eligible for no- or low-cost therapy depending on their plan.MoodRx provides therapy services for individuals ages 14 through 125 across Pennsylvania, supported by a model that includes both general and specialized care pathways tailored to different life stages.For older adults, MoodRx operates Silver Lining Clinics, a dedicated program for individuals age 65 and older on Medicare. The program focuses on issues such as grief, chronic illness, cognitive decline, caregiver stress, and social isolation—challenges that are highly prevalent in later life but often under-treated. By aligning clinical expertise with Medicare coverage, Silver Lining Clinics helps reduce both financial and access barriers for seniors seeking consistent mental health support.For young adults, MoodRx offers Naya Therapy, a specialized practice focused exclusively on individuals in their 20s. This population faces a distinct set of pressures—including career transitions, relationship challenges, identity development, and rising rates of anxiety and depression. Naya Therapy addresses these needs through age-specific clinical approaches designed for what is often one of the most critical and formative decades of life.“Expanding our insurance network in Pennsylvania is about more than coverage—it’s about aligning care with the real needs people face at different stages of life,” said Sami Quazi, Executive Chairman of MoodRx LLC. “Whether it’s a senior navigating loss or a young adult building their future, access to timely, affordable mental health care can be transformative.”MoodRx delivers care through both in-person and telehealth services across Pennsylvania, helping to address persistent barriers such as cost, provider availability, and geographic access.Appointments are available by calling or texting 863-320-2545.Additional information about MoodRx and its specialized programs is available at:

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