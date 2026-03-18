INSIGNIA INTERNATIONAL LAUNCHES FIVE NEW PRODUCTS AS CONSUMER TASTES EVOLVE

Credit: Insignia International Credit: Insignia International Credit: Insignia International

Insignia International debuts new 505 Southwestern® and La Tortilla Factory® products, focusing on fruit-forward, smoky, high-protein, and convenient options.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From smoky flame-roasted Hatch Valley chile peppers to fruit-forward salsas and protein-packed tortillas, American consumers are gravitating toward bolder flavors and foods that fit fast-paced lifestyles. Denver-based Insignia International is responding by launching five new products across its 505 Southwestern® and La Tortilla Factory® brands.

The launches include a new 4-ounce aluminum can format for 505 Southwestern®’s iconic flame-roasted Hatch Valley green chile, two craft salsa extensions built around some of the fastest-growing flavor trends in the category, and two refrigerated tortilla products designed to meet rising demand for convenient, high-protein meal options. The products will begin rolling out to retailers in April, starting with Walmart and expanding nationally.

Insignia International’s portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in Southwestern and Hispanic foods, including 505 Southwestern®, La Tortilla Factory®, Yucatan™ Guacamole, and Lilly B’s®. The Denver-based food company has built its reputation by turning regional flavors and heritage recipes into products that resonate with consumers across the country.

“We’re watching American tastes evolve in real time,” said CEO Jason Parasco. “Consumers want bigger flavor, better ingredients, and foods that fit into busy lives. Our job is to stay ahead of that curve. These launches are part of a larger strategy to take the flavors of the Southwest and Mexico that people love and make them accessible to households across the country.”

505 Southwestern®: Three Innovations, Three Consumer Trends

505 Southwestern®, the largest jarred green chile brand in the U.S. and the world’s leading flame-roaster of Hatch Valley peppers, built its reputation on one simple product: authentic flame-roasted Hatch green chile. This spring, the brand is expanding with three new products inspired by the flavors consumers are craving most.

The 4-Oz. Aluminum Can

Smaller households, meal-prep culture, and the rise of ingredient-forward cooking have created surging demand for smaller, more versatile pantry formats. The new 4-ounce aluminum can brings the brand's flagship flame-roasted Hatch green chile formula into a $100 million segment it has never before competed in, at a lower price point. It is designed for the recipe builder, the weeknight cook, and the consumer who has never tried 505 Southwestern before but is now one impulse buy away from becoming a loyalist.

The cans are expected to arrive in over 650 Walmart stores beginning in April. The brand has set a target of capturing at least 25 percent market share within the canned Hatch Valley chile segment.

Chipotle Peach Salsa

Fruit-forward salsas are now a category force. The new Chipotle Peach Salsa leads with peach as its number-one ingredient, a deliberate formulation choice that sets it apart from competitors who relegate fruit to fifth or sixth on the label. Non-GMO certified with no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives, it closes with the brand's irreplaceable signature: a flame-roasted Hatch Valley green chile finish that brings spice, smoke, and depth to every jar.

Chipotle Peach Salsa is expected to launch in mid-April at Walmart and select additional retailers nationwide and will also be available in a 32-ounce format at Costco locations in the Pacific Northwest.

Smoky Roja Salsa

Smoky Roja is 505 Southwestern's answer to the fastest-rising trend in the salsa category -- desire for smoky, taqueria-inspired flavors. The tomatillo-based salsa is layered with Hatch Valley green chile and a carefully selected blend of additional peppers that builds a deep, complex smokiness. Crafted to the same clean-label standards as every 505 Southwestern product, it brings a new dimension of heat to the brand's lineup.

Smoky Roja is expected to debut in April alongside Chipotle Peach Salsa.

La Tortilla Factory®: Where the Refrigerated Aisle Is Going

Today’s consumers want tortillas that deliver more – more protein, better ingredients, and great taste. La Tortilla Factory®, one of the nation’s leading better-for-you tortilla brands, is responding with two new refrigerated varieties: Protein and Sourdough.

The Protein tortilla meets the single largest functional demand reshaping the food industry today. High-protein has moved well beyond sports nutrition – it is now the default lens through which a broad swath of mainstream consumers evaluate every meal, every snack, and increasingly every ingredient. The Sourdough tortilla taps into a distinct but equally durable consumer shift: fermented, gut-friendly foods with artisan credentials and a sense of craft that center-store tortillas have rarely offered.

These five launches represent more than new SKUs. They reflect how Insignia International approaches growth: listening closely to what consumers want, identifying gaps in the market, and bringing new foods to shelves only when they offer something meaningful in flavor, format, or ingredients.

"We prioritize being first to market, or, if we choose to wait, the fastest follower, on every trend worth chasing," Parasco said. "But always on our terms, with our ingredients, at our standard. That discipline is what turns a regional brand into a national one. And that is exactly what we are building."

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About Insignia International

Insignia International is a privately held, diversified food company forging the new frontier of flavor in Hispanic and Southwestern cuisine. With leadership positions in Hatch Valley green chile, salsas, fresh dips, tortillas, tortilla chips, and frozen Mexican handhelds, Insignia is known for bold, authentic brands that reach millions of consumers each year across retail, club, and foodservice channels. Its growing portfolio includes 505 Southwestern®, the largest jarred green chile brand in the U.S.; Yucatan® Guacamole, a category leader in fresh squeezable guacamole in the U.S. and Canada; La Tortilla Factory®, one of the nation’s largest health-forward tortilla brands; and Lilly B’s®, TJ Farms®, and Hatch Kitchen®, recognized names in frozen snacks, burritos, and quesadillas. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with operations and offices in New Mexico, California, Idaho, Minnesota, Kansas, and Mexico.

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