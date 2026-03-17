Printed Word Reviews Announces BookCAMP 2026: A Landmark Event for the Global Publishing Community in Newark

BookCAMP 2026 writing, marketing, business of publishing Ted Olczak, publisher of Printed Word Reviews BookCAMP by Printed Word Reviews magazine BookCAMP by Printed Word Reviews Printed Word Reviews

With Expanded Tracks in Writing, Marketing, and the Business of Publishing—Plus a New Book Fair Fundraiser—This Year’s BookCAMP is the Most Ambitious Yet.

We believe in the power of the written word to transform lives ... By bringing BookCAMP to Newark, we are ensuring that the excellence found in the independent publishing world reaches our host city.” — Ted Olczak, Publisher of the Printed Word Reviews magazine

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Printed Word Reviews is proud to announce the return of IPA BookCAMP next month, a premier three-day publishing conference and literary book fair taking place from April 24–26, 2026, at the newly renovated DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Newark Airport.This year’s event expands on its mission to empower the independent publishing community while deepening its commitment to the local Newark area. Combining professional development, high-level networking, and a celebrated awards program, BookCAMP 2026 serves as a vital hub for authors, publishers, and industry experts.BookCAMP kicks off on Friday, April 24, 2026, with a two-day intensive programming line-up. Attendees will have access to over 18 dedicated sessions and 20+ renowned speakers covering critical industry topics, including:* Marketing & Publicity: AI-powered marketing plans and strategies for selling into big-box stores.* Business & Technology: "Book to Screen" adaptations, securing literary agents, and scaling small presses. Audiobooks, podcast creation, and metadata strategies will also be covered.* Craft & Writing: Preparing one’s manuscript as well as how to build a book series with a lot of personalized attention from speakers.On the evening of Saturday, April 25th, the event will host the prestigious Independent Press Award and NYC Big Book Award gala dinner and ceremony. This ceremony recognizes excellence across the global publishing landscape, honoring winners and distinguished favorites from both independent houses and imprints of major publishers like HarperCollins and Simon & Schuster.The weekend concludes on Sunday, April 26, with the Literary Book Fair (9:30 AM – 1:00 PM). The fair is free to the public (registration required) https://www.ipabookcamp.com/book-fair and offers:* A diverse catalog of kids' books for parents and teachers (while supplies last).* Opportunities to meet award-winning authors and purchase signed copies.* Free Newark Museum passes for select attendees.* Access to industry experts for one-on-one "Meet the Expert" consultations.In a continued effort to foster literacy and give back to the local community, Printed Word Reviews has announced that books submitted will be given away to attendees. In addition, funds raised off the Sunday tables will be donated to local institutions including the Newark Museum of Art and the Newark Public Library."We believe in the power of the written word to transform lives," said Ted Olczak, Publisher of Printed Word Reviews. "By bringing BookCAMP to Newark and donating high-quality books to individuals and local institutions, we are ensuring that the excellence found in the independent publishing world reaches the hands of readers right here in our host city."Event DetailsWhat: IPA BookCAMP 2026 & Literary Book FairWhen: April 24–26, 2026Where: DoubleTree by Hilton Newark Airport, 128 Frontage Road, Newark, NJ 07114Registration: Paid tickets for all sessions passes and no charge Book Fair passes are available at www.ipabookcamp.com About Printed Word Reviews:Printed Word Reviews is a leading resource for the publishing industry, providing in-depth book reviews, author interviews, and essential tools for independent creators. Through events like BookCAMP and the NYC Big Book Award, Printed Word Reviews connects authors with the experts and audiences they need to succeed.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.