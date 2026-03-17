Printed Word Reviews Announces BookCAMP 2026: A Landmark Event for the Global Publishing Community in Newark
With Expanded Tracks in Writing, Marketing, and the Business of Publishing—Plus a New Book Fair Fundraiser—This Year’s BookCAMP is the Most Ambitious Yet.
This year’s event expands on its mission to empower the independent publishing community while deepening its commitment to the local Newark area. Combining professional development, high-level networking, and a celebrated awards program, BookCAMP 2026 serves as a vital hub for authors, publishers, and industry experts.
BookCAMP kicks off on Friday, April 24, 2026, with a two-day intensive programming line-up. Attendees will have access to over 18 dedicated sessions and 20+ renowned speakers covering critical industry topics, including:
* Marketing & Publicity: AI-powered marketing plans and strategies for selling into big-box stores.
* Business & Technology: "Book to Screen" adaptations, securing literary agents, and scaling small presses. Audiobooks, podcast creation, and metadata strategies will also be covered.
* Craft & Writing: Preparing one’s manuscript as well as how to build a book series with a lot of personalized attention from speakers.
On the evening of Saturday, April 25th, the event will host the prestigious Independent Press Award and NYC Big Book Award gala dinner and ceremony. This ceremony recognizes excellence across the global publishing landscape, honoring winners and distinguished favorites from both independent houses and imprints of major publishers like HarperCollins and Simon & Schuster.
The weekend concludes on Sunday, April 26, with the Literary Book Fair (9:30 AM – 1:00 PM). The fair is free to the public (registration required) https://www.ipabookcamp.com/book-fair and offers:
* A diverse catalog of kids' books for parents and teachers (while supplies last).
* Opportunities to meet award-winning authors and purchase signed copies.
* Free Newark Museum passes for select attendees.
* Access to industry experts for one-on-one "Meet the Expert" consultations.
In a continued effort to foster literacy and give back to the local community, Printed Word Reviews has announced that books submitted will be given away to attendees. In addition, funds raised off the Sunday tables will be donated to local institutions including the Newark Museum of Art and the Newark Public Library.
"We believe in the power of the written word to transform lives," said Ted Olczak, Publisher of Printed Word Reviews. "By bringing BookCAMP to Newark and donating high-quality books to individuals and local institutions, we are ensuring that the excellence found in the independent publishing world reaches the hands of readers right here in our host city."
Event Details
What: IPA BookCAMP 2026 & Literary Book Fair
When: April 24–26, 2026
Where: DoubleTree by Hilton Newark Airport, 128 Frontage Road, Newark, NJ 07114
Registration: Paid tickets for all sessions passes and no charge Book Fair passes are available at www.ipabookcamp.com.
About Printed Word Reviews:
Printed Word Reviews is a leading resource for the publishing industry, providing in-depth book reviews, author interviews, and essential tools for independent creators. Through events like BookCAMP and the NYC Big Book Award, Printed Word Reviews connects authors with the experts and audiences they need to succeed.
Ted Olczak
Printed Word Reviews
+1 718-938-4590
ted@printedwordreviews.com
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