Parcel Volumes Set to Rise 20-25%, but Profitability, Not Growth, Will Define Shipping Leaders in 2026

As parcel volumes rise, carriers prioritize profitability, forcing shippers to rethink cost-to-serve, pricing strategy, and network decisions.

The next advantage won’t go to those moving the most boxes, but to those who understand their freight and move the right shipments profitably and consistently.” — Mark Kolde, VP of Logistics Intelligence at Sifted

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parcel volumes are expected to grow 20–25% over the next five years, but success in the shipping industry will depend on profitability, operational precision, and cost-to-serve discipline, according to a new 2026 industry outlook from Sifted The report, Parcel Shipping Outlook 2026: 10 Key Trends Shippers Must Know , identifies a major shift underway across the parcel shipping market: the industry is moving away from growth-at-any-cost strategies toward margin-focused network optimization.For much of the past decade, parcel carriers expanded networks to accommodate surging e-commerce demand. While shipment volumes continue to rise, carriers are now prioritizing predictable margins, efficient freight profiles, and operational fit.“The next competitive advantage won’t belong to the company that moves the most boxes,” said Mark Kolde, VP of Logistics Intelligence at Sifted. “It will belong to the organizations that understand exactly how their freight behaves operationally and can move the right shipments profitably and consistently.”PROFITABILITY IS REWRITING THE PARCEL PLAYBOOOKRecent carrier earnings commentary signals a clear shift toward yield discipline and portfolio optimization.Major parcel carriers are progressively evaluating shipments based on characteristics such as weight, zone distance, packaging profile, delivery density, and exception rates. Freight that once boosted reported volumes, particularly lightweight e-commerce parcels, is now scrutinized based on its contribution margin and operational complexity.This shift is driving stricter enforcement of surcharges and accessorial fees, including dimensional weight pricing and specialized delivery charges.As a result, pricing structures are becoming more precise, aligning shipping costs more closely with the true cost of moving specific types of freight.“Carriers are becoming more surgical about the freight they prioritize,” Mark Kolde added. “Shippers who understand their cost-to-serve at a granular level and can model how their freight behaves operationally will retain leverage.”COST-TO-SERVE AND SCENARIO MODELING BECOME STRATEGIC CAPABILITIESParcel shipping remains one of the largest controllable cost categories for many companies, yet it is often managed through annual contract negotiations or reactive invoice audits.That approach no longer fits a market where fuel formulas, dimensional rules, and accessorial charges are consistently changing.Leading organizations are elevating cost-to-serve analysis into a strategic discipline, modeling transportation costs across variables such as:- Weight break- Shipping zone and lane- Service level- Packaging characteristics- Surcharge exposureThis visibility allows companies to measure how commercial decisions, such as free two-day shipping, promotions, or return policies, impact transportation spend.“When finance, operations, and commercial teams operate from a shared dataset, tradeoffs become measurable,” said Mark Kolde. “Companies can determine whether faster delivery or free returns are driving growth or compressing margins.”At the same time, scenario modeling is becoming a core capability as parcel pricing grows more dynamic. Before adjusting service commitments or launching promotions, supply chain teams test scenarios such as:- How spikes in two-day orders increase air shipping costs- The cost impact of higher return rates- How inventory placement shifts zone distribution and shipping spendCarrier relationships are evolving as well. Many organizations now prioritize transparency, shared performance metrics, and collaborative cost–service modeling over headline discounts.Meanwhile, operational fundamentals, such as packaging standardization, labeling accuracy, and reducing handling exceptions, continue to generate measurable savings at scale.PRECISION REQUIRES MODERN LOGISTICS INTELLIGENCEAs parcel networks grow more complex, data visibility and advanced analytics are shifting from optional tools to operational necessities. SiftedAI , a logistics intelligence platform, continuously analyzes parcel spend, surfaces emerging cost drivers, and enables simulation-based modeling so organizations can evaluate strategies before they impact operations.The platform connects and normalizes parcel data across carriers, detects risks such as surcharge growth or service-level changes, and models the financial impact of shipping decisions. This allows supply chain teams to move beyond reactive reporting and manage parcel performance through continuous, data-driven optimization.AN ERA WHERE PRECISION OUTPERFORMS SCALEThe parcel market is entering a phase where precision will outperform scale.Carriers are increasingly curating the freight they want in their networks, and shippers that understand their cost structure, model operational outcomes, and align strategy with network realities will retain negotiating leverage.In a “better, not bigger” market, visibility and discipline are the competitive advantages, and the organizations that institutionalize both will lead the next era of parcel shipping.About SiftedSifted is a parcel spend management and logistics intelligence platform that helps shippers control costs and simplify operations across complex, multi-carrier environments. The SiftedAI platform connects directly to carrier systems to ingest and normalize shipping data, analyze every parcel invoice, and continuously monitor carrier pricing changes. By combining AI-driven analytics with deep logistics expertise, Sifted identifies savings opportunities, validates contract compliance, and automates manual processes such as billing reconciliation, claims management, and reporting. The platform also enables teams to model carrier proposals, understand cost-to-serve, and respond quickly to pricing changes that affect shipping costs.Trusted by parcel shippers for more than 20 years, Sifted helps organizations move beyond spreadsheets and manual audits with always-on intelligence that improves visibility, reduces parcel spend, and supports smarter transportation decisions.

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