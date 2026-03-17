Petra Island Tours Announces 2026 Opening of Seasonal Tours of Frank Lloyd Wright's Chahroudi and Massaro House

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MAHOPAC, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Petra Island Tours Announces Fourth Season of Public Tours of the Chahroudi and Massaro HousesPrivate Island Sanctuary in Mahopac, NY, Reopens for In-Depth Architectural Exploration Starting June 1, 2026Petra Island Tours is pleased to announce the commencement of its 2026 season, beginning June 1. Located on a private island in Lake Mahopac, just 50 miles north of Manhattan, the site offers the public a rare opportunity to tour two structures based on the designs of Frank Lloyd Wright: the original Chahroudi Guest House and the expansive Massaro House.An Architectural Journey on Lake MahopacThe experience begins with a boat transport to the island, where the Massaro House sits cantilevered over the water—a hallmark of Wright’s organic architecture. Tours are uniquely narrated by the builder, Joe Massaro, and his family, providing a firsthand account of the property’s evolution from Wright’s 1949 sketches to its eventual completion.The 2026 Tour Program includes:The Chahroudi House: Access to the original 1,200-square-foot guest cottage, the only structure on the island physically visited and overseen by Wright.The Massaro House: A comprehensive walkthrough of the main residence, detailing the technical challenges of bringing Wright’s ambitious "lost" designs to life decades later.Legacy Dialogue: A transparent discussion regarding the property’s history and the family’s efforts to honor Wright’s vision despite the complex architectural debates surrounding its modern completion."Over the past three seasons, the response from the architectural community and the public has been profound," said the Massaro family. "Our goal is to provide a space where the architecture and the island’s natural beauty can speak for themselves. We look forward to sharing the history and the personal stories behind these walls with a new group of visitors this year."Logistics and Media PreviewPetra Island is accessible via a short drive from New York City or via the Metro-North Railroad to the Croton Falls station.Media Day: On May 4, 2026, Petra Island will host an exclusive media preview from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM for journalists and influencers. Interested parties should contact visitus@wrightoverwater.com for credentials.Public Tours: The season officially opens on June 1, 2026. Due to the private nature of the island, advance reservations are required.About Petra Island ToursPetra Island Tours facilitates public access to one of the Northeast's most significant and debated architectural sites. Through guided tours and personal storytelling, the Massaro family maintains the island's dual legacy as a private home and a testament to Frank Lloyd Wright’s enduring influence on American design.Media Contact:The Massaro FamilyPetra Island, Mahopac, NYEmail: visitus@wrightoverwater.comWebsite: www.wrightoverwater.com

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