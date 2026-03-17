Tabuga Think Tank presents its first report Perspectives on digitalization of the Dominican Republic

Isaac Garcia Merino, the Strategic Business Associate (SBA) of Tabuga, and Arturo Lopez Valerio, the founder of Tabuga Think Tank,. Isaac Garcia Merino, the Strategic Business Associate (SBA) of Tabuga. Arturo Lopez Valerio, the founder of Tabuga Think Tank.

The report was developed from interviews with leaders of the national technology ecosystem.

SANTO DOMINGO, DN, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It synthesizes the evidence from the first season of T al Cubo on technology, talent, and cross-sector impact, and proposes a roadmap for the country's digital productive sovereignty.

The Tabuga Think Tank publishes "Perspectives on digitalization: Dominican Republic", its 2025 annual report, consolidating the evidence gathered during the 15 episodes of the first season of T al Cubo, hosted by technology entrepreneur Arturo López Valerio. The document articulates a comprehensive diagnosis of the Dominican digital ecosystem organized around three pillars: Technology, Talent, and Transversality, and presents the Think Tank's perspectives ahead of the Digital Readiness Assessment (DRA) conducted by UNDP and the consultations on the Telecommunications Law.

The series brought together voices from various sectors of the ecosystem: María Waleska Álvarez, CEO of NAP del Caribe; Mitsuteru Nishio, Internet pioneer in the country and Director of Innovation at GCS International; Tomás Alonso, Country Manager of Mastercard for the Dominican Republic and Haiti; and Edison Santos, founder of Eco Mensajería, among others. Their testimonies build, episode by episode, a map of the installed capabilities, the structural gaps, and the opportunities for digital transformation in the country.

The report documents a structural paradox. The Dominican Republic leads connectivity in the Caribbean and Central America, with Internet penetration of 85%, more than 15 interconnected operators, and infrastructure with availability exceeding 99.999%. Yet the country ranks 97th on the Global Innovation Index, produces barely four patents annually, and allocates 99% of its artificial intelligence spending to imported solutions. The analysis terms this phenomenon "the input trap": massive investment in connectivity whose returns leak abroad.

Regarding talent, the interviews reveal a gap that infrastructure alone cannot bridge. Human capital must transform at the same speed as technology, but adoption is uneven: while large companies advance, SMEs and micro-enterprises fall behind. Private sector initiatives in cloud computing, analytics, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence training aim to close gaps that the public system has yet to address structurally.

Transversality emerges as the pillar that turns isolated capabilities into real impact. The digitalization of payments transforms SME competitiveness—those that adopt digital tools increase sales, reduce risks, and gain access to credit—while ventures such as Eco Mensajería, recognized by Mastercard among the 25 most innovative companies in the world with more than 3.3 million kilograms of CO₂ avoided and 1,000 formal green jobs, demonstrate that Dominican talent competes globally when technology and sectoral application converge.

The report also includes an analysis of 417 technology procurement notices published by the DGCP in 2025, a projection of three scenarios for the 2025–2030 period, and a roadmap with short-, medium-, and long-term actions.

Interested individuals can access the comprehensive report titled “Perspectives on digitalization: Dominican Republic” at www.talcubo.do. This platform also offers the complete interview series from the inaugural season of T al Cubo® and supplementary research documents from the Tabuga Think Tank upon request. All the information is available in Spanish, but English translations can be requested.

About T al Cubo®

T al Cubo® is the first Dominican television program to integrate artificial intelligence through an avatar that accompanies the audience in understanding the topics discussed. Hosted by technology entrepreneur Arturo López Valerio, it airs Sundays at 4:00 p.m. on CDN 37. Its critical narrative, minimalist visual style, and cross-sector approach connect technology, talent, and solutions for the region.

An initiative of the Tabuga Think Tank, which gathers evidence on technological development, it is produced by Tabuga Studios, the content unit of Tabuga SRL. The company has a proven track record in creating digital formats that foster strategic thinking and strengthen digital culture in the Dominican Republic.

About Tabuga

A digital consulting firm based in the Dominican Republic that leverages knowledge, intelligence, and technology to support organizations in their evolution toward more competitive and intelligent business models. Its purpose combines five business units with analytical rigor and a regional vision to drive business leadership. Founded in 2011 by technology entrepreneur Arturo López Valerio, it serves industry leaders across multiple markets in Ibero-America.

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