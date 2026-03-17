The Mahdavi Law Firm Launches Personal Injury Claims Quiz for Texans

The Mahdavi Law Firm’s Personal Injury Claims Quiz guides injury victims in Texas to avoid pitfalls involving insurance companies while seeking appropriate compensation for damages.

The Mahdavi Law Firm PLLC Announces the Launch of Its Personal Injury Claims Quiz, Giving Texans a New Way To Evaluate Potential Injury Claims After an Accident

We created this quiz to give people clarity at a time when they’re often overwhelmed… Providing accessible information early on can make a meaningful difference and protect their claims.” — Cyrus Mahdavi

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mahdavi Law Firm PLLC, a Houston-based personal injury law firm, is pleased to announce the launch of its new Personal Injury Claims Quiz, an online resource designed to help injured Texans better understand their legal options after an accident.

Immediately following a motor vehicle accident, many people are left facing uncertainty, unsure whether they have a valid claim, how insurance companies may respond, or what steps they should take next to protect their rights. The Personal Injury Claims Quiz was created to help individuals navigate this uncertainty by offering a simple, guided way to evaluate their situation based on common accident and injury factors.

Upon completing the quiz, participants receive a FREE bonus guide titled “Injured in Texas? Here’s Your Personal Injury Roadmap.” This bonus resource is delivered directly to the user’s email and provides an overview of what injured individuals should consider after an accident, including dealing with insurance companies, documenting injuries, and understanding the importance of timely action.

“We created this quiz to give people clarity at a time when they’re often overwhelmed,” said Cyrus Mahdavi, founding attorney of The Mahdavi Law Firm PLLC. “We see too many cases where individuals unknowingly make decisions that can negatively affect their ability to recover compensation. Providing accessible information early on can make a meaningful difference and protect their claims.”

While the quiz and guide do not provide legal advice, they are intended to educate users and help them determine whether speaking with a personal injury attorney may be appropriate. The initiative reflects the firm’s ongoing commitment to empowering injury victims with practical knowledge before critical deadlines or insurance issues arise.

The Mahdavi Law Firm PLLC focuses exclusively on personal injury law and represents clients across Texas in cases involving motor vehicle accidents, truck accidents, commercial vehicle collisions, premises liability, and other injury-related claims. Known for its personalized approach, the firm works closely with clients to guide them through complex claims while pursuing accountability from negligent parties and insurance companies.

By launching the Personal Injury Claims Quiz and complimentary guide, The Mahdavi Law Firm PLLC continues its mission to make legal information more accessible and to help Texans take informed next steps after an injury.

Individuals who have been injured in an accident and are unsure about their next steps can take the personal injury quiz now.

About The Mahdavi Law Firm PLLC

Trusted Texas Personal Injury Attorneys Committed to Fair Compensation

At The Mahdavi Law Firm PLLC, our personal injury attorneys represent people across Texas who are facing serious injuries and complex personal injury claims. Our legal professionals focus exclusively on personal injury law, including car accidents, truck accidents, premises liability, wrongful death cases, and catastrophic injuries. Led by Cyrus Mahdavi, a Super Lawyers Rising Star (2023–2025), our TX personal injury lawyers combine strategic courtroom advocacy with personal attention and care for each client.

We are known for our dedication to helping personal injury victims pursue justice and fair compensation for medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering, and long-term recovery needs. Our team stands up to powerful insurance companies and takes the right steps to help each client seek the compensation for which they may be eligible under Texas law.

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