Earth Buddy Revisits 2022 Observational Study to Highlight Individual Variance in Pet Wellness

Earth Buddy’s 2022 observational study allowed participating pet parents to try out a handful of their best-selling products. Earth Buddy offers a variety of hemp extracts and oils, designed for everyday use for dogs and cats.

Earth Buddy is taking a look at the findings from its 2022 observational study to openly discuss a reality frequently overlooked in the pet wellness space.

LONGMONT, CO, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earth Buddy is taking a fresh look at the findings from its 2022 observational study to openly discuss a reality frequently overlooked in the pet wellness space: not every dog responds in exactly the same way. By revisiting their observational study and the associated data, the company is prioritizing transparency and working to help pet parents understand the complex physiological factors that influence how animals process certain products and formulas.

In 2022, the company conducted an observational study examining how pets responded to Earth Buddy’s hemp-derived CBD formulations. According to the study results, 72% of participants reported noticeable improvements in their pets’ behavior or comfort levels during the study period. At the same time, the company notes that approximately 28% of participants reported minimal or no observable change. Rather than viewing this variation as a drawback, Earth Buddy believes it offers valuable insights into the diverse ways animals respond to CBD- and hemp-derived formulations.

This variance is entirely normal and occurs with any pet care formulation. A dog's individual response is shaped by a unique combination of variables, including age, body weight, metabolic rate, stress levels, overall diet, and any existing health conditions.

Earth Buddy also notes that consistency and patience often play an important role in achieving accurate results. In the 2022 study, participants followed a consistent routine over a period of approximately three to four weeks. During that time, many participants reported gradual changes rather than immediate shifts in their pet’s behavior and quality of life. Earth Buddy also strongly encourages pet parents to observe baseline behavior before beginning any new wellness routine in order to better track changes over time.

“Pets are individuals, and their responses can vary widely,” said Sean Zyer, founder of Earth Buddy. “Our goal has always been to support pet parents with honest information so they can make informed decisions about their animals’ well-being.”

To translate these study results into everyday reality, Earth Buddy is openly sharing firsthand accounts from their community. Brandi, a pet parent to a 16-year-old boxer mix, noticed a “life-changing improvement” regarding her dog's neurological challenges. Janet’s 14-year-old German Shepherd is “acting like a young dog again,” while Lori’s furry friend, who often feels on edge in the evening, has been resting calmly and sleeping well.

For pet parents seeking to better support the well-being of their furry friend, Earth Buddy recommends a comprehensive, patient approach. Pet owners are encouraged to begin by taking Earth Buddy’s pet assessment quiz to accurately pair their furry friend with the right formula. From there, it is recommended for pet owners to carefully track their pet’s baseline behavior before starting. After starting, they recommend maintaining a consistent routine for at least 3 to 4 weeks while supporting their pet with healthy lifestyle habits such as regular exercise, a balanced diet, and a supportive environment. Earth Buddy also has a 45-day satisfaction guarantee, allowing pet parents to try out new formulations risk-free.

By embracing the everyday realities of individual pets, Earth Buddy remains dedicated to leading the pet wellness space with science-backed education, realistic expectations, and unwavering transparency.

About Earth Buddy:

Founded in 2016, Earth Buddy creates small-batch pet products with organic hemp compounds and natural ingredients. With over 25 years of combined pet care and industry experience, Earth Buddy is dedicated to transparency, quality sourcing, and science-backed formulations. Their mission is to support the long-term health and vitality of pets by delivering natural and supportive products that pet parents can trust.

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