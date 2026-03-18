Out of Africa Wildlife Park & Sanctuary Voted a Top 10 Safari Park in USA TODAY’s 2026 10Best Awards

Out of Africa Wildlife Park & Sanctuary was voted the No. 10 Best Safari Park in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for 2026.

Camp Verde wildlife destination earns national recognition in the 2026 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards

This recognition reflects the passion of our team, the support of our guests, and the unforgettable experiences that continue to bring families, animal lovers, and adventure-seekers to Out of Africa.” — Prayeri Harrison

CAMP VERDE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Out of Africa Wildlife Park & Sanctuary has been named one of the top 10 safari parks in the United States in USA TODAY’s 2026 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, earning the No. 10 spot after a month of nationwide public voting.The annual 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards spotlight standout destinations across the country, with nominees selected by a panel of experts and final rankings determined by readers. For Out of Africa Wildlife Park & Sanctuary, the recognition reflects not only the guest experience at the park, but also the strength and enthusiasm of the community that rallied behind it.“We're incredibly honored to be recognized as one of the nations 10 best safari parks, said Prayeri Harrison, founder and owner of Out of Africa Wildlife Park & Sanctuary. This recognition reflects the passion of our team, the support of our guests, and the unforgettable experiences that continue to bring families, animal lovers, and adventure-seekers to Out of Africa."Located just 90 minutes north of Phoenix, Out of Africa Wildlife Park & Sanctuary is known for immersive wildlife experiences that bring guests closer to the animals and the stories behind them. Signature attractions such as Tiger Splashand the African Bush Safari have helped make the park a distinctive destination for families, animal lovers, and travelers visiting central Arizona.The ranking also highlights the continued momentum of Out of Africa Wildlife Park & Sanctuary as it expands its identity around unforgettable guest experiences, education, animal care, and connection.“For us, being named to this list is not just about national recognition,” said Prayeri Harrison, founder and owner of Out of Africa Wildlife Park & Sanctuary. “It is about seeing our supporters show up in a big way and helping more people discover what makes this park such a unique experience in Arizona.”Guests can learn more at www.outofafricapark.com About Out of Africa Wildlife Park & SanctuaryOut of Africa Wildlife Park & Sanctuary in Camp Verde, Arizona, offers immersive wildlife experiences, educational programming, and up-close opportunities to connect with animals from around the world. Through experiences rooted in respect, learning, and care, the park invites guests to deepen their appreciation for wildlife and the importance of protecting it.

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