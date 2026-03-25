Ontario-Based Businesses Eligible for New Instant Rebates on Lighting Upgrades

Upfront savings on qualified LED fixtures

The Save on Energy Instant Discounts Program fundamentally changes that calculus. When savings are applied directly at checkout, businesses can plan their capital expenditures with confidence” — Kiran Ekhande

ONTARIO, CANADA, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ontario businesses seeking to lower operating costs through energy-efficient lighting upgrades can now receive point-of-sale discounts immediately upon purchase of eligible LED products, no application forms, no approval wait times, and no reimbursement delays. The Save on Energy Instant Discounts Program, administered through participating distributors including Faraday Lighting of Ajax, Ontario, provides upfront savings on qualified LED fixtures at the time of transaction.The program is available to existing commercial, industrial, institutional, agricultural, and multi-unit residential buildings across the province. Eligible products must meet DesignLights Consortium (DLC) or ENERGY STARcertification standards. Savings are applied directly by the participating distributor at checkout, eliminating the administrative burden typically associated with utility rebate programs.Program Overview and Eligible Product CategoriesUnder the program, instant discounts are available on a broad range of LED lighting products. Representative savings include:• LED high bay and low bay fixtures: up to $140 per unit• Linear fixtures and retrofit kits: up to $18 per unit• Downlights and reflector lamps: up to $14 per unit• T5 and T8 tube replacements• Refrigerated display lightingTo access the discount, businesses visit a participating distributor, select eligible LED products, provide basic site information at checkout, and receive the savings directly on their invoice. The process requires no pre-registration and no post-purchase paperwork.Industry Perspective“For many Ontario businesses, the traditional rebate process has historically been a deterrent, the paperwork burden and extended wait times for reimbursement often outweigh the perceived benefit. The Save on Energy Instant Discounts Program fundamentally changes that calculus. When savings are applied directly at checkout, businesses can plan their capital expenditures with confidence and act on efficiency upgrades immediately. At Faraday Lighting, we have seen firsthand how removing friction from the process drives real adoption, particularly among small and mid-sized operators who cannot afford to tie up working capital waiting for rebate cheques.”— Kiran Ekhande, Owner, Faraday LightingAbout the Save on Energy Instant Discounts ProgramThe Save on Energy Instant Discounts Program is a provincial initiative delivered through Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO)-funded efficiency programs. It is designed to accelerate the adoption of energy-efficient lighting technologies by reducing upfront cost barriers for eligible commercial and institutional customers. Program details, eligibility criteria, and participating distributor information are available through the IESO and registered program participants.About Faraday LightingFaraday Lighting is a distributor of energy-efficient lighting products based in Ajax, Ontario, serving commercial, industrial, and institutional clients across the province. The company specializes in turn-key lighting solutions and participates in the Save on Energy Instant Discounts Program as an authorized distributor.

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