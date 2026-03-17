Your Doctors Online Reports Serving More Than 1 Million Patients Through Its Virtual Healthcare Platform

Raihan Masroor, Founder at Your Doctors Online A concerned parent sits with a sick child in bed while contacting Your Doctors Online on a smartphone for quick medical advice and care.

Your Doctors Online says its telehealth platform has now served more than one million patients, reflecting growing demand for virtual medical consultations.

As virtual healthcare adoption continues to expand, reaching more than one million patients reflects the growing role telemedicine plays in improving access to care.” — Raihan Masroor, Founder of Your Doctors Online

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Doctors Online announced that its virtual healthcare platform has now supported more than one million patients worldwide, reflecting growing demand for telehealth services that connect individuals with licensed physicians outside traditional clinic settings.

Your Doctors Online provides 24/7 access to licensed clinicians through secure chat, phone, and video consultations. The platform allows patients to receive medical advice, refill prescription online, lab requisitions and doctors note online when clinically appropriate, and connect with an online nutritionist for guidance on diet and lifestyle-related health concerns.

The milestone represents the cumulative number of patients who have used the platform for consultations and related healthcare services since the company’s launch. According to the company, many patients turn to virtual care for routine needs such as prescription renewals, physician notes, medical guidance, or lab requisitions.

“As virtual healthcare adoption continues to expand, reaching more than one million patients reflects the growing role telemedicine plays in improving access to care,” said Raihan Masroor, Founder of Your Doctors Online. “Our goal has always been to connect patients with licensed physicians quickly while maintaining responsible clinical standards and patient safety, while making it easier for patients to access an online doctor all across Canada whenever they need timely medical guidance.”

Virtual care platforms have become increasingly common across Canada in recent years, offering patients additional options for non-emergency medical consultations. Telehealth services are often used when local clinics are closed, appointment wait times are long, or individuals need medical advice outside regular office hours.

Your Doctors Online states that its service is designed to complement — not replace — traditional healthcare systems. Physicians review each patient’s case individually before providing medical guidance or issuing prescriptions or diagnostic referrals when appropriate.

“Telemedicine can address many everyday health concerns efficiently, particularly when patients need timely guidance,” said Dr. Asim Cheema, an internal medicine physician working with the platform. “At the same time, physicians continue to advise patients to seek in-person care whenever a physical examination or urgent medical evaluation is necessary.”

The company says patients frequently use the platform for routine consultations including medication renewals, medical advice, mental health support, physician documentation, and diagnostic referrals such as lab requisitions. These services are often sought during situations where visiting a clinic may be difficult, including after-hours health questions, workday scheduling conflicts, or severe weather conditions.

Your Doctors Online also notes that virtual healthcare is not intended for medical emergencies. Patients experiencing severe symptoms such as chest pain, difficulty breathing, stroke symptoms, major trauma, or other urgent medical conditions are advised to seek immediate emergency care.

The company says it plans to continue expanding its physician network and telehealth services as demand for virtual consultations grows. Your Doctors Online has stated a goal of supporting more than two million consultations by the end of 2026 as digital healthcare adoption continues to increase.

Patients interested in using the platform can create an account, describe their medical concern, and connect with a licensed physician who reviews the case and provides guidance, prescriptions, or referrals when clinically appropriate.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.