HonestWaves Accelerates Growth With New Enterprise, Public Sector, and Community Partnerships

Momentum Driven by Expanded Client Roster Including Toyota, Ohio State University, and Hilton

SIGNAL HILL, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HonestWaves , a technology company focused on secure device storage and charging solutions for shared environments, today announced a wave of new partnerships and client deployments across enterprise, healthcare, government, education, and nonprofit sectors—marking a period of significant year-over-year revenue growth and accelerating market adoption.Over the past year, HonestWaves has achieved strong double-digit year-over-year revenue growth while onboarding a growing roster of enterprise and institutional clients, including Toyota, Ohio State University, and Hilton, alongside continued expansion within logistics, healthcare, libraries, government agencies, and homeless service organizations. The company’s growth reflects increasing demand for reliable, scalable solutions that help organizations manage electronic devices safely and efficiently in high-traffic, high-stakes environments.“We’re seeing momentum across every vertical we serve,” said Emily Smith, Founder of HonestWaves. “From global brands to universities to frontline service providers, organizations are recognizing that device access, security, and accountability are no longer optional—they’re operational necessities.”Enterprise & Industrial OperationsAt Heidelberg’s distribution center, HonestWaves lockers are supporting modern warehouse operations by securing and charging critical devices used on the floor.“Heidelberg’s positive experience with the lockers emphasizes their reliability, easy installation, and effectiveness in modern warehouse operations,” said T.J. Dela Peña, Director of Operations and Special Projects at Heidelberg. “Their ability to securely store, charge, and track equipment enhances productivity and ensures security, making them a smart and practical investment for organizations managing devices in dynamic environments.”Healthcare & Public SafetyHealthcare systems are also adopting HonestWaves’ solutions to support staff and improve operational consistency. At Henry Ford Health, the technology has become an embedded part of daily operations.“I have utilized HonestWaves devices for almost a year now,” said L. Booker, Officer, Police Authority, Henry Ford Health. “From day one to what is now a blossoming relationship, customer service has been top tier. I recommend HonestWaves to anyone who will listen.”Libraries & Public SpacesPublic institutions, including libraries, are using HonestWaves to provide equitable access to device charging. The Aurora Public Library recently introduced HonestWaves charging lockers to better serve patrons who rely on mobile devices for work, school, and essential services.Government & Emergency OperationsFederal and regional agencies are deploying custom solutions to support mission-critical workflows. The U.S. Forest Service Northern Rockies Fire Cache implemented a customized charging and storage system to track and secure scan phones during daily operations.“It’s been fabulous,” said Cameron Steurer of the Northern Rockies Fire Cache. “Each work lead has their own PIN, so if a phone is missing we know exactly which section it was used in—saving time and eliminating unnecessary searches across the warehouse.”Homeless Services & Community ImpactHonestWaves continues to expand its impact in homeless shelters nationwide, where secure charging access plays a vital role in safety, communication, and dignity. During the winter season, shelters using HonestWaves lockers supported thousands of individuals experiencing homelessness.“When you’re experiencing homelessness, finding a place to charge your devices can be a daily challenge,” said Ian A., of The Homeless Alliance. “HonestWaves’ charging locker was a game changer for our shelter guests this winter. We served nearly 3,000 unique guests during our city’s coldest months. Thank you for helping us offer such a valuable service.”With expanding deployments across sectors and a growing pipeline of enterprise and institutional partners, HonestWaves plans to continue scaling in 2026, focusing on organizations that require dependable, human-centered device management solutions.For more information, visit https://honestwaves.com/ About HonestWavesHonestWaves builds secure, scalable device storage and charging solutions designed for shared environments. Serving enterprise, healthcare, government, education, and nonprofit organizations, the company helps clients protect devices, improve accountability, and maintain access where it matters most.

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