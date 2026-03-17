Palm Beach Tan Tyler Expands Into Wellness With Red Light Therapy and Infrared Sauna Services

Palm Beach Tan

Tyler location adds Red Light Therapy and Infrared Sauna to complement its premier tanning services

TYLER, TX, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palm Beach Tan Tyler, a trusted name in sunbed and spray tanning for 15 years, has expanded its service lineup with the addition of Red Light Therapy and Infrared Sauna treatments at its South Broadway Avenue location. The expansion reflects a growing trend among tanning providers nationwide to incorporate non-UV wellness services alongside traditional tanning options.Red Light Therapy, one of the newly introduced services, is a UV-free treatment that uses LED light technology to stimulate cellular activity. The therapy is designed to support skin health and aid in muscle recovery, making it a popular option among individuals seeking noninvasive wellness solutions.The location has also introduced an Infrared Sauna experience, which uses infrared heat to warm the body from within rather than heating the surrounding air. The treatment is intended to promote relaxation, support improved circulation and provide a rejuvenating wellness session."Palm Beach Tan Tyler has been a part of this community for 15 years, and we are always looking for ways to better serve our guests," said Blake Costello, owner. "Adding Red Light Therapy and Infrared Sauna allows us to offer a more complete approach to wellness that goes beyond traditional tanning."The new services are available to both existing and new members. Memberships at the Tyler location start under $20, and new members who join receive 50 percent off their membership and products on their start date.Palm Beach Tan Tyler is located at 5385 South Broadway Avenue in Tyler, Texas. For more information about available services and membership options, visit https://palmbeachtan.com/locations/tx/tyler-south-broadway-avenue or find Palm Beach Tan Tyler on Google About Palm Beach TanPalm Beach Tan is a premier tanning and wellness destination offering sunbed tanning, spray tanning, Red Light Therapy and Infrared Sauna services. The Tyler, Texas, location has served the East Texas community for 15 years, providing guests with a range of options designed to support their personal wellness goals.

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