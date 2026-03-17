Dr. Renee Thompson Announced as a Pre-Conference Speaker at the 2026 AONL Annual Conference in Chicago

Creating a healthy work culture doesn’t happen by chance, It happens when leaders are equipped to address behavior, set clear expectations, and hold their teams accountable.” — Dr. Renee Thompson

OLDSMAR, FL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Healthy Workforce Institute is proud to announce that Dr. Renee Thompson, CEO and Founder of the Healthy Workforce Institute, will host a preconference session at the 2026 American Organization for Nursing Leadership (AONL) Annual Conference. Dr. Thompson’s session will take place on March 29, 2026, in Chicago, IL.

Widely recognized as a thought leader in cultivating healthy work environments, Dr. Thompson is a sought-after speaker, author, and consultant with decades of experience empowering healthcare leaders to combat workplace bullying, incivility, and disruptive behaviors. Through her work at the Healthy Workforce Institute, she has been instrumental in transforming healthcare organizations into cultures of civility and respect, ensuring that both employees and patients thrive.

Dr. Thompson’s session, titled “Enough! Eradicate Bullying and Incivility in Health Care: Strategies for Leaders”, is a comprehensive workshop geared towards health care leaders which will introduce a suite of practical tools and actionable strategies designed for immediate application. Participants will explore methods to recognize early warning signs of workplace violence, bullying, and incivility, and learn how to intervene effectively. The session will incorporate real-world scenarios and evidence-based practices that empower leaders to create a safer, more supportive work environment.

“Creating a healthy work culture doesn’t happen by chance,” said Dr. Thompson. “It happens when leaders are equipped to address behavior, set clear expectations, and hold their teams accountable.”

The AONL Annual Conference is a premier event that brings together nurse leaders from across the nation to exchange ideas, explore innovative solutions, and gain insights from industry experts. The 2026 conference will feature a dynamic lineup of speakers, sessions, and networking opportunities aimed at advancing nursing leadership in a rapidly changing healthcare environment.

For more information about Dr. Renee Thompson and the Healthy Workforce Institute, visit www.healthyworkforceinstitute.com. To learn more about the 2026 AONL Annual Conference, visit www.aonl.org.

About The Healthy Workforce Institute

Founded in 2011 by speaker, consultant and author, Renee Thompson, DNP, RN, FAONL, FAAN, CSP, the Healthy Workforce Institute has helped thousands of professionals stop bullying and disruptive workplace behaviors in the healthcare industry. Through education and development, consulting, the Healthy Workforce Academy, free guides, workbooks, and more, the company’s mission is to create a world where bullying and incivility are immediately rejected and kindness, respect, and professionalism become the new norm. To learn more, visit www.healthyworkforceinstitute.com.

The Healthy Workforce Institute is the trusted authority in eliminating bullying and incivility in healthcare.

About the American Organization for Nursing Leadership

As the national professional organization of more than 12,000 nurse leaders, the American Organization for Nursing Leadership is the voice of nursing leadership. Our membership encompasses nurse leaders working in hospitals, health systems, academia and other care settings across the care continuum. Since 1967, the organization has led the field of nursing leadership through professional development, advocacy and research that advances nursing leadership practice and patient care. AONL is an affiliate of the American Hospital Association. For more information, visit AONL.org/.



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