The Book of Revelation: Revealing the Salvation of God by Hegumen Abraam Sleman Now Available

Cover of The Book of Revelation: Revealing the Salvation of God," by Hegumen Abraam Sleman

A Gospel-centered interpretation of Revelation revealing God’s salvation, Christ’s victory, and hope

The Book of Revelation is not a revelation of the Beast, but the revelation of God’s salvation through Jesus Christ” — Hegumen Abraam Sleman

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A newly released theological work by Hegumen Abraam Sleman offers a profound and refreshing interpretation of the Book of Revelation, inviting readers to rediscover its central message not as one of fear or speculation, but as a revelation of God’s salvation accomplished through Jesus Christ. Titled The Book of Revelation: Revealing the Salvation of God , this fourth edition presents a spiritually grounded and biblically faithful commentary that reorients the reader’s understanding of the final book of the New Testament.In a time when the Book of Revelation is often approached through lenses of apocalyptic anxiety, end-time predictions, and speculative interpretations, this work offers a compelling alternative. Rather than focusing on identifying the Antichrist, decoding symbols in isolation, or constructing chronological timelines of future events, Sleman presents Revelation as a unified and timeless testimony to the redemptive work of God. At its heart, the book proclaims that Revelation is not primarily about the rise of evil, but about the decisive victory of God over sin, death, and darkness through Christ.The author adopts a biblical and spiritual (idealist) approach to interpretation, emphasizing that Revelation unveils enduring spiritual realities rather than merely forecasting isolated historical or future events. This perspective highlights the ongoing conflict between the kingdom of God and the forces of evil, while affirming that the outcome has already been secured in the triumph of Jesus Christ. As the book itself affirms, “The Revelation of Jesus Christ” is a disclosure of divine glory and redemption, not a revelation of fear or destruction .Central to this commentary is a deeply theological vision rooted in the unity of Scripture. The Book of Revelation is presented as the culmination of the Gospel itself: the revelation of the Father’s love, the fulfillment of His redemptive plan through His Son, and the active presence of the Holy Spirit in bringing this plan to completion. God is revealed as the loving Father who seeks to restore His creation, Christ is revealed as the victorious Lamb and eternal King, and the Church is called to live in faith, holiness, and hope in light of this divine reality.Sleman’s work also emphasizes the pastoral and spiritual purpose of Revelation. Rather than instilling fear, the book is presented as a source of encouragement, calling believers to perseverance, worship, and confident expectation of the “blessed hope and glorious appearing” of Christ. It reassures readers that God remains sovereign over history and that His Kingdom is both present and ultimately victorious. In this way, Revelation becomes a living message for every generation, speaking directly to the spiritual life of the Church today.Drawing from the richness of biblical theology and the liturgical life of the Church, the commentary is deeply rooted in tradition while offering fresh clarity. In the Coptic Orthodox Church, the entire Book of Revelation is read during the vigil of Bright Saturday, a practice that situates the book within the context of Christ’s resurrection and victory. This liturgical perspective reinforces the book’s central message: that Revelation is inseparable from the Gospel of salvation and the triumph of life over death .Through detailed exposition and theological reflection, The Book of Revelation: Revealing the Salvation of God guides readers chapter by chapter, illuminating its symbols, visions, and messages in light of the whole counsel of Scripture. It invites both scholars and general readers to move beyond confusion and fear, and instead to encounter Revelation as a profound unveiling of God’s love, purpose, and eternal Kingdom.Hegumen Abraam Sleman is a Coptic Orthodox priest and theological author serving at St. Mark Coptic Orthodox Church in Jersey City. His writings focus on biblical theology, the revelation of God as the Father, and the centrality of Christ in the divine plan of salvation.For more information, visit https://frsleman.org or contact frsleman@CopticChurch.netThe book is now available in hardcover and other formats through major distribution platforms, including Amazon: https://a.co/d/0hswB78L #BookOfRevelation #ChristianTheology #BiblicalInterpretation #JesusChrist #Salvation #Faith #Gospel #OrthodoxTheology #EndTimes #ChristianBooks #FrAbraamSleman

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