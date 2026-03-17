AGPROfessionals Founder Tom Haren Named a 2026 ‘Leader in Agriculture’ by Denver Business Journal

GREELEY, CO, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AGPROfessionals proudly announces that Founder and CEO Tom Haren has been selected as a 2026 Leader in Agriculture by the Denver Business Journal, in partnership with Colorado Farm Bureau . The recognition honors individuals whose leadership, expertise, and service help guide and strengthen agriculture, Colorado’s second-largest economic driver.Haren will be recognized at the Leaders in Agriculture Cocktail Reception on Thursday, March 19, 2026, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the CSU Spur – Hydro Building in Denver. The event honors agricultural leaders who have made significant contributions to the industry and the communities they serve.With a career spanning over three decades, Haren has been a prominent voice at the crossroads of production agriculture, land use, environmental compliance, real estate, and agricultural policy. As the founder of AGPROfessionals, he has built one of the nation’s most comprehensive agricultural consulting organizations, supporting producers, agribusinesses, and rural communities across Colorado, Idaho, and throughout the United States.“Tom has dedicated his career to helping agriculture navigate an increasingly complex regulatory and development landscape,” said Ryan Hostetler. “His work ensures that producers have the technical expertise, advocacy, and strategic support they need to remain viable and competitive.”AGPROfessionals offers integrated services such as land use planning, civil and agricultural engineering, surveying, real estate, environmental compliance, permitting, and regulatory advocacy. By uniting these disciplines under one organization, the firm assists agricultural operations in solving complex challenges while safeguarding their ability to operate, grow, and innovate.Haren is widely recognized for his ability to translate complex regulations into practical solutions for producers and to effectively collaborate with policymakers to ensure that agricultural realities are considered in legislation and rulemaking. Along with his professional leadership, Haren has served on numerous agricultural boards and committees that support rural economies, irrigation systems, and industry organizations. His national leadership includes service on the U.S. Department of Agriculture Task Force on Agricultural Air Quality Research. He has also led economic development initiatives and participated in statewide planning efforts aimed at strengthening agriculture-based communities.Haren’s dedication to ethical leadership and service has also influenced AGPROfessionals’ culture. The company has earned recognition as a Colorado Company to Watch and received the Better Business Bureau Torch Awards for Ethics, highlighting its dedication to integrity, innovation, and service to agriculture.“Colorado agriculture plays a critical role in food production, rural economies, and the stewardship of our land,” said Haren. “It is an honor to work alongside producers and agricultural leaders who are committed to ensuring the long-term strength and sustainability of our industry.”Through advocacy, technical expertise, and practical problem-solving, Haren continues to advance agriculture as a cornerstone of economic strength, food security, and rural community vitality.________________________________________About AGPROfessionalsAGPROfessionals is a multidisciplinary agricultural services consulting firm that has been serving clients since 1997. AGPROfessionals supports agricultural producers, landowners, and agribusinesses. The firm provides comprehensive services, including land use planning, civil and agricultural engineering, land surveying, agricultural and commercial real estate, environmental compliance, permitting, regulatory compliance, and agricultural advocacy. With offices in Colorado and Idaho, AGPROfessionals operates nationwide to help agricultural operations navigate complex regulatory and development challenges while remaining economically viable and operationally efficient.Contact:AGPROfessionalsKaren Gerfen Glueck, VP Communications and Strategic Planningkareng@agpros.com

AGPROfessionals Developers of Agriculture

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