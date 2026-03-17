The Reel Do Over Brings Week-Long Film Event to Chelsea, MA Celebrating Local Filmmakers

Chelsea, MA – April 22–26, 2026 – The Reel Do Over is a new week-long cultural event celebrating filmmaking, creativity, and community.

CHELSEA, MA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Reel Do Over is a new week-long cultural event celebrating filmmaking, creativity, and community. The first of this kind of film festival in Chelsea will take place at Chelsea Theatre Works (189 Winnisimmet St, Chelsea, MA 02150). The Reel Do Over is happy to announce the project has received funding from the Chelsea Cultural Council and Eastern Salt . The Reel Do Over is also raising additional funding to create a scholarship for a young (14 - 21) emerging filmmaker based in Chelsea.The Reel Do Over is organized by Chelsea and Everett based filmmakers, Devra Sari Zabot, Clark Ave Productions and K. Elisa Garcia, Endless Films. Opening night will screen films about Chelsea, including "Chelsea, The Jewish Years" by Dr. Ellen Rovner, Ph.d and short films that are part of the "Chelsea Black Heritage Project". The rest of the schedule includes screenings of short films by local filmmakers, directing, cinematography and acting workshops, networking events and panels with industry professionals. The full schedule is available at https://clarkavecreative.com/thereeldoover "The Reel Do Over festival is the type of event we need in our community,” said District Seven City Councilor Manuel Teshe. “It brings people together from different neighborhoods and demographics and connects our residents and young emerging filmmakers with professionals in producing, acting, cinematography and directing. Huge thanks to local filmmakers Devra Sari Zabot and K. Elisa Garcia for putting this together!""Eastern Salt is thrilled to be the premiere sponsor of The Reel Do Over, a week long film festival based in Chelsea created by local producers, Devra Sari Zabot of Clark Ave Productions and Elisa Garcia of Endless Films."“Although much has evolved in representation behind the camera, there is still much to be done in creating systemic change. With The Reel Do Over my hope is that we encourage emerging filmmakers in our local community to create their stories. We want to see and experience the world through their eyes.— Devra Sari Zabot, Co-Organizer, Clark Ave Productions“Growing up in Chelsea, I rarely saw women or people of color who believed a future in the arts or filmmaking was possible. That lack of visibility has lasting effects. With The Reel Do Over, I want to help change that narrative by creating accessible, welcoming spaces where diverse, aspiring filmmakers can learn, grow, and thrive. I’m committed to reinvesting the support and knowledge I’ve received back into my community.”— K. Elisa Garcia, Co-Organizer, Endless Films“This program is funded in part by a grant from the Chelsea Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by Mass Cultural Council, a state agency.” Eastern Salt is the premiere sponsor.More information and tickets are available at:For sponsorships and media, please contact Devra Sari Zabot at devra@chelseacitystudio.com.ABOUT CLARK AVE PRODUCTIONSClark Ave Productions partners with socially responsible brands to produce unique storytelling content, evolving as technology continues to impact both content production and content consumption. Clark Ave Productions also curates and produces live events that build community through creativity, mentoring artists and performers and supporting their development.ABOUT ENDLESS FILMSEndless Films is a film production company driven by a deep belief in the transformative power of cinema. We aim to touch hearts, broaden perspectives, and spark conversation that can lead to positive societal impact. Our commitment to our audience and the artists we collaborate with is unwavering, as we strive to create a lasting legacy of meaningful, thought-provoking, and unforgettable stories. Together, we embark on an endless journey of discovery, where the power of storytelling knows no bounds.ABOUT EASTERN SALTEastern Salt, with headquarters in Chelsea, MA is a family owned and operated business that distributes quality road salt to communities along the U.S. east coast. We understand our customers' unique requirements and the importance of keeping communities on the move throughout the winter. We take pride in the longstanding reliance and trust of our customers.

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