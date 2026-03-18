Eat Gold Organics Launches Mother's Day Campaign to Celebrate Every Moment of Motherhood

Eat Gold Organics Chocolate Bar Collection

The new campaign is built for every kind of mother, however she got there, and wherever she is now.

I believe Eat Gold Organics represents the intersection of science and enchantment. We all need a little magic in our lives.” — Brandon Milbradt

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eat Gold Organics is launching its' Mother's Day Campaign celebrating every kind of mom. Biological, adoptive, surrogate, chosen, and those still on the way there. The latest releases support every part of the motherhood journey and all the feelings: tired, exhilarated, stretched thin, wildly in love, and everything in between. Created by single mother of two, Brandon Milbradt, using potent, functional chocolate handcrafted from high-quality cacao infused with adaptogens, nootropics, and functional mushrooms, they support mood, focus, and resilience.The NEW MAMA bar is formulated for the postpartum period, combining ingredients selected to support mood, hormonal balance, and calm during the weeks after birth, including organic specialty cacao with raspberry, raspberry leaf, moringa, and nettle.For the demands of everyday motherhood, the line offers three bars targeting different needs. BE HAPPY is formulated to support mood and emotional reset, STAY SANE is designed to promote calm under pressure, and CREATE MAGIC combines focus-supporting nootropics and adaptogens for mothers balancing creative and professional lives alongside parenting.The line extends to later stages of motherhood as well. MENOPAUSAL GODDESS is formulated to support women through perimenopause and menopause. Vegan, organic, non-GMO, and built around the idea that this transition deserves to be met with both humor and quality ingredients.Available online at eatgoldorganics.com and retailers nationwide starting at $12. Follow Eat Gold Organics on Instagram For further information, contact Maria Toumanova maria@in-houseinitiative.com, or Fiona Dalrymple fiona@in-houseinitiative.com

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