Sea Pointe Design & Remodel Celebrates 40 Years of Design-Build Excellence in Orange County

A Small Business Success Story in Irvine, Ca

Reaching 40 years is a testament to the trust our clients place in us and the passion our team brings to every project,” — Andy Shore, Founder

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sea Pointe Design & Remodel , a leading Orange County design-build remodeling firm, proudly celebrated its 40-year anniversary with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Greater Irvine Chamber of Commerce at the company’s Irvine headquarters. The milestone event honored four decades of transforming local homes through innovative design, quality construction, and dedicated client service.Vice Mayor of Irvine, James Mai, joined several city, county, and state senate officials to recognize Sea Pointe’s contributions to the community and congratulate Founder, Andy Shore, and President, Lauren Mills, on the company’s continued success and growth. During the ceremony, officials praised Sea Pointe Design & Remodel for its longstanding commitment to craftsmanship, professionalism, and community engagement.“Reaching 40 years is a testament to the trust our clients place in us and the passion our team brings to every project,” said Founder, Andy Shore. “We are honored to be part of so many families’ homes and lives here in Orange County.”President Lauren Mills added, “This anniversary is not just about our past, but our ongoing commitment to creating inspired, functional spaces that our clients love coming home to. We’re excited to carry this legacy forward for the next generation of homeowners.”Sea Pointe Design & Remodel’s 40th anniversary follows a series of recent recognitions that underscore the firm’s leadership in residential design and remodeling. The company was recently awarded Best of Houzz 2026 for outstanding design and service, as well as BKBG Overall Best Bathroom Design, highlighting its expertise in blending aesthetics, functionality, and technical excellence in complex residential projects.Founded in 1986, Sea Pointe Design & Remodel has grown into a full-service design-build firm specializing in kitchen remodels, bathroom remodels, room additions, outdoor living spaces, and whole-home renovations. With an integrated team of Interior and Spatial Designers, Architect Designers, Project Managers, and construction professionals, the company provides a seamless experience from initial concept through final completion.The 40-year celebration marks a significant milestone in Sea Pointe’s history as a family-owned and operated business and reinforces its role as a trusted partner for homeowners seeking thoughtful, high-quality remodeling solutions in Irvine and across Orange County.For more information about Sea Pointe Design & Remodel or to schedule a consultation , please visit www.seapointe.com

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