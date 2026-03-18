Kingdom & Co. Breaks Ground on Juniper Ridge Estate in Henderson's Premier MacDonald Highlands Community

Luxury Design-Build Firm Launches Signature Spec Home Slated for Completion by End of 2026; Property to Be Offered for Purchase Upon Completion.

Juniper Ridge Estate is a direct expression of what we do best — designing and building homes where every detail has been considered from the inside out.” — Brian Horner, Head of Construction

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kingdom & Co. , a fully integrated luxury design-build firm based in Las Vegas, Nevada, announced that it has broken ground on Juniper Ridge Estate, a signature custom residence located within MacDonald Highlands – one of Henderson's most prestigious guard-gated communities. Projected completion is before the end of 2026.Juniper Ridge Estate represents Kingdom & Co.'s continued leadership in luxury home building in the Las Vegas valley and showcases the firm's design-build model in which interior design and construction are managed under a single roof from concept through completion.Inspired by the DesertJuniper Ridge Estate blends contemporary desert architecture with refined organic materials. The residence features expansive glass walls that dissolve the boundary between interior and exterior, custom millwork, curated lighting, and layered natural textures, all developed as part of a cohesive, intentional design system.The exterior reflects modern structural clarity with a warmth suited to the surrounding desert landscape, while each interior space has been thoughtfully scaled for both grandeur and livability, a hallmark of Kingdom & Co.'s custom home design portfolio.Expertise in MacDonald HighlandsMacDonald Highlands presents a distinct set of design and engineering challenges that include elevated hillside lots, panoramic view optimization, and strict architectural review standards. Kingdom & Co.'s depth of experience navigating these requirements positions the firm as a trusted builder within this exclusive community.As both designer and contractor, Kingdom & Co. maintains complete oversight at every phase — from site analysis and lot orientation review through interior design development and construction management — eliminating fragmentation and protecting design integrity throughout the build."Juniper Ridge Estate is a direct expression of what we do best — designing and building homes where every detail has been considered from the inside out. MacDonald Highlands demands the highest standards, and this project reflects our commitment to delivering architecture that is both visually compelling and enduringly livable."-Brian Horner, Head of ConstructionAvailabilityJuniper Ridge Estate will be available for purchase upon completion. Interested parties are invited to contact Kingdom & Co. directly to schedule a private consultation or receive project updates as construction progresses.Progress updates, behind-the-scenes content, and milestone reveals will be shared on Instagram , Facebook, and TikTok About Kingdom & Co.Kingdom & Co. is a Las Vegas-based luxury design-build firm specializing in architecturally driven custom residences. With an integrated model that unites design and construction under one roof, the firm delivers homes defined by precision, craft, and intentional living. Kingdom & Co. has multiple studio locations across the Las Vegas valley, including Lone Mountain, Summerlin, Henderson, and Centennial Hills.

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